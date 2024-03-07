40 Years On: Iconic Everest Ad at Tan Hill Inn Celebrated by Original Owner

Four decades have passed since one of the UK's most memorable TV adverts, the Everest double-glazing ad, turned the Tan Hill Inn in Richmond into a household name. This milestone is celebrated by Neil Hanson, the original owner of Britain's highest pub, who played a pivotal role in the advert's creation. Hanson's unexpected proposal to Everest not only saved the pub from its deteriorating condition but also marked the beginning of its fame.

From Desperation to Inspiration

Acquiring the Tan Hill Inn was a dream come true for Neil Hanson, but the dream quickly faced a harsh reality. With no funds left for essential repairs, the inn was at the mercy of Britain's relentless weather. It was during this time of need that Hanson had a eureka moment while watching an Everest advert focused on soundproofing. Questioning the ad's relevance to the majority of Britons who grapple with the weather rather than noise pollution, he reached out to Everest with a unique proposition: to feature the Tan Hill Inn in their next advert. To Hanson’s surprise, Everest was captivated by the charm and challenges of the Tan Hill Inn, leading to the production of an advert that would become a classic.

Making History with Everest

The collaboration between the Tan Hill Inn and Everest was nothing short of serendipitous. Everest's decision to replace the inn's failing windows free of charge before filming was a lifeline for Hanson. The resulting advert not only showcased the effectiveness of Everest's double-glazing in combating Britain's harsh weather but also propelled the Tan Hill Inn to national fame. The ad's impact was so significant that it was voted one of the favourite adverts of all time by Channel 4 viewers, two decades later.

Celebrating a Milestone

Now, 40 years after the iconic advert first aired, Neil Hanson is commemorating the event at the very place where it all began. The celebration, scheduled for 6 pm this Sunday at The Barn at Tan Hill, is more than just a trip down memory lane; it's a charity event in support of Martin House Children's Hospice. Attendees can expect an evening filled with Hanson's humorous tales of the Tan Hill Inn, along with a special showing of the legendary Everest ad and a film of the 1984 Tan Hill show. This event not only celebrates the advert's anniversary but also underscores the lasting impact of a moment of inspiration born out of desperation.