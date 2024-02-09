11-Year Search for Good Samaritan Who Helped During Seizure

Cristina Terrazas-Swan, a Lake Worth Beach resident, has embarked on an 11-year quest to find the Good Samaritan who came to her aid during a seizure in 2013. Diagnosed with epilepsy as a child, Terrazas-Swan experienced a seizure while on a bike ride, and upon regaining consciousness, found that an unknown individual had called 911 and stayed with her until help arrived.

Advertisment

A Decade-Long Search for an 'Angel'

The year was 2013 when Cristina Terrazas-Swan's life took an unexpected turn. Engaging in a seemingly ordinary bike ride near Lake Worth Beach, Terrazas-Swan, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy as a child, suddenly experienced a seizure. As she regained consciousness, she discovered that a mysterious stranger had called 911 and remained by her side until help arrived.

For the past 11 years, Terrazas-Swan has been on a mission to find this Good Samaritan, whom she fondly refers to as her "angel." As she shared her story during the WPTV 'Let's Hear It' event, Terrazas-Swan expressed her deep gratitude for the stranger's actions and her desire to personally thank them.

Advertisment

The Power of Human Kindness

Terrazas-Swan's story serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of human kindness. In a world often marked by division and strife, her experience underscores the potential for individuals to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others, even if only for a brief moment.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, approximately 3.4 million people in the United States have epilepsy. The condition can cause seizures, which may result in physical injuries, emotional distress, and social isolation. In such instances, the presence of a caring stranger can provide much-needed comfort and assistance.

Advertisment

As Terrazas-Swan continues her search for the individual who helped her during her time of need, she remains hopeful that their paths will cross once more. "I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart," she said during the WPTV event. "They truly are my angel."

A Plea for Reunion

As the search for Terrazas-Swan's Good Samaritan continues, she hopes that sharing her story will help reunite her with the stranger who made such a significant impact on her life.

Advertisment

In an increasingly interconnected world, the power of social media and collective action can often lead to extraordinary outcomes. By sharing her story, Terrazas-Swan not only seeks to find her "angel" but also to inspire others to extend kindness and empathy to those around them.

Cristina Terrazas-Swan's 11-year journey to find the Good Samaritan who came to her aid during a seizure serves as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of human kindness. As she continues her search, her story resonates with many, reminding us all of our capacity to make a difference in the lives of others.

In the face of uncertainty and adversity, the actions of Terrazas-Swan's "angel" offer a beacon of hope and a reminder of the interconnectedness that binds us all. As her quest unfolds, her story continues to captivate and inspire, shedding light on the transformative power of empathy and compassion.