Crime

Insecurity Surge in Luanda Sub-County: A Crisis and Response

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Insecurity Surge in Luanda Sub-County: A Crisis and Response

Luanda sub-county, nestled in Kenya’s Vihiga County, has been rocked by a startling upsurge in insecurity. Five lives have been tragically lost within a span of merely three weeks, painting a grim picture of the current state of affairs. County Commissioner Felix Watakila has attributed this surge to an armed gang, allegedly in cahoots with a number of corrupt police officers, who have been terrorizing local residents through a relentless series of robberies and violent acts.

Public Forum and New Measures

Determined to combat the mounting threat, Watakila convened a public security forum at the Mulukhoro area in Bunyore West location. The forum served as a platform for announcing stringent measures designed to restore law and order. Key among these was the transfer of the implicated officers and the imposition of a ban on the operations of the Usiku Sacco motorcycle operators. The latter have been accused of playing a critical role in facilitating the criminal activities.

Contraband Trade and Criminal Activities

Luanda township, long known as a bustling hub for the trade of contraband goods smuggled in from a neighboring country, has drawn migrants and outlaws. This influx has, in turn, contributed substantially to the rise in criminal activities. The local Bodaboda association official, John Olenya, has called on the government to intervene and ensure a safer working environment.

Government’s Commitment to Address Insecurity

Watakila reaffirmed his unyielding commitment to the cause, vowing to bring the offenders to justice in accordance with the law. In addition to the dismissal of two police officers found to be in collaboration with criminal gangs, the County Commissioner has also urged the transfer of over 50 officers. The recent killings of nine boda boda operators within a month in Vihiga have further compounded the insecurity situation in the region.

The local Member of Parliament has joined the chorus of voices demanding action, accusing the police of colluding with criminal gangs to terrorize residents. The dire state of security in Luanda sub-county underscores the urgency of decisive governmental intervention and the restoration of law and order.

Crime Kenya Security
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

