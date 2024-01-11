Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services conglomerate, has reported a year-on-year decline in net profit of 7.3 percent, totaling Rs 6,106 crore in the third quarter of FY24. This figure fell short of the projections by Moneycontrol, which had anticipated a net profit of Rs 6,244 crore. The company’s net profit also saw a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 1.7 percent.

Challenges During the Third Quarter

The third quarter is traditionally a challenging period for IT companies due to the impact of furloughs and fewer working days, and Infosys was no exception. In response to these challenges, Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance for the full fiscal year to 1.5-2 percent, down from the previous quarter’s guidance of 1-2.5 percent, and originally from 1-3.5 percent.

Infosys’ Financial Performance

The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter was Rs 38,821 crore, marking a 1.3 percent increase year-on-year and slightly surpassing analyst estimates. Despite this, there was a 1 percent decline year-on-year in constant currency terms. The operating margin, also known as the EBIT margin, decreased by 70 basis points to 20.5 percent. This dip was influenced by furloughs and salary increases, but the company managed to maintain its operating margin guidance of 20-22 percent.

Infosys’ Strategy and Outlook

Despite the challenges faced, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh stressed the company’s resilience and celebrated its strong large deal wins, which totalled $3.2 billion in the quarter. Infosys is directing its focus towards leveraging generative AI and cloud capabilities to create long-term value for their clients. Outgoing CFO Nilanjan Roy attributed the Q3 performance to strong execution capabilities and operational efficiencies under ‘Project Maximus’. However, the total contract value (TCV) of large deals reported by Infosys was $3.2 billion, falling from the previous quarter’s record of $7.7 billion.

Despite the challenging quarter, Infosys shares managed a marginal increase of 0.4 percent, closing at Rs 1,520.30. With the company’s commitment to leveraging AI and cloud capabilities, and the strategic execution under ‘Project Maximus’, Infosys remains a significant player in India’s IT sector.