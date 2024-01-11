en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services conglomerate, has reported a year-on-year decline in net profit of 7.3 percent, totaling Rs 6,106 crore in the third quarter of FY24. This figure fell short of the projections by Moneycontrol, which had anticipated a net profit of Rs 6,244 crore. The company’s net profit also saw a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 1.7 percent.

Challenges During the Third Quarter

The third quarter is traditionally a challenging period for IT companies due to the impact of furloughs and fewer working days, and Infosys was no exception. In response to these challenges, Infosys has revised its revenue growth guidance for the full fiscal year to 1.5-2 percent, down from the previous quarter’s guidance of 1-2.5 percent, and originally from 1-3.5 percent.

Infosys’ Financial Performance

The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter was Rs 38,821 crore, marking a 1.3 percent increase year-on-year and slightly surpassing analyst estimates. Despite this, there was a 1 percent decline year-on-year in constant currency terms. The operating margin, also known as the EBIT margin, decreased by 70 basis points to 20.5 percent. This dip was influenced by furloughs and salary increases, but the company managed to maintain its operating margin guidance of 20-22 percent.

Infosys’ Strategy and Outlook

Despite the challenges faced, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh stressed the company’s resilience and celebrated its strong large deal wins, which totalled $3.2 billion in the quarter. Infosys is directing its focus towards leveraging generative AI and cloud capabilities to create long-term value for their clients. Outgoing CFO Nilanjan Roy attributed the Q3 performance to strong execution capabilities and operational efficiencies under ‘Project Maximus’. However, the total contract value (TCV) of large deals reported by Infosys was $3.2 billion, falling from the previous quarter’s record of $7.7 billion.

Despite the challenging quarter, Infosys shares managed a marginal increase of 0.4 percent, closing at Rs 1,520.30. With the company’s commitment to leveraging AI and cloud capabilities, and the strategic execution under ‘Project Maximus’, Infosys remains a significant player in India’s IT sector.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
3 seconds ago
TVS Holdings Establishes New Subsidiary in Singapore Amidst Rationalization Moves
In a strategic move, TVS Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore. The new subsidiary, named TVS Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (TVSH Singapore), was incorporated to manage the company’s overseas acquisitions and investments. The subsidiary has been registered with an initial issued share capital of one Singapore dollar,
TVS Holdings Establishes New Subsidiary in Singapore Amidst Rationalization Moves
Bank of America Upgrades easyJet; Positive Forecasts for Rolls-Royce and The Sage Group
31 seconds ago
Bank of America Upgrades easyJet; Positive Forecasts for Rolls-Royce and The Sage Group
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
46 seconds ago
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
Land & Buildings Nominates Trio for Ventas Board Positions
11 seconds ago
Land & Buildings Nominates Trio for Ventas Board Positions
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
24 seconds ago
Michigan Senate Race: A Tightly Fought Contest, Decided by the Undecided?
The 'Buddha Boy' Scandal: A Stark Reminder of Accountability
28 seconds ago
The 'Buddha Boy' Scandal: A Stark Reminder of Accountability
Latest Headlines
World News
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
2 mins
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
3 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
3 mins
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
3 mins
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
6 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
9 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
9 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
14 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
14 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
43 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app