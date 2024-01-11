en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Inflation Surpasses Expectations; Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Triumphs

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Inflation Surpasses Expectations; Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Triumphs

In a startling revelation from the New York Stock Exchange, it was reported that the inflation report for December came in hotter than anticipated. The consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent, causing the annual inflation rate to soar to 3.4 percent. This figure not only eclipses November’s rate of 3.1 percent but also overshoots the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent, serving a stern reminder of the unyielding economic challenges.

The Inflation Narrative

The persistently high inflation could potentially cast a shadow over the 2024 elections. The U.S. jobs report for December exhibited a rise in average hourly wages and a decrease in workforce participation rate. These developments could potentially lead to higher labor costs, perpetuating inflation. The Federal Reserve’s endeavor to slow inflation to its 2% target level might encounter hurdles, considering the current economic climate.

The Streaming Service Success

While the financial world grapples with inflation, Netflix has managed to turn the tide in its favor. The streaming giant’s ad-supported subscription tier has garnered 23 million monthly active users, with an impressive addition of 8 million users in just two months. Priced at $6.99 per month, this tier offers the full Netflix catalog, albeit with the inclusion of ads of varying lengths. The ‘Binge Ad’ feature, introduced this year, allows members to savor a fourth episode ad-free after weathering ads in three consecutive episodes, a strategic move to enhance user experience.

Netflix’s Strategic Growth

Netflix’s President of Advertising highlighted the company’s long-term strategic focus on scaling the business meaningfully for its members at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The ad-supported tier, launched in 2022 across 12 countries including prominent markets like the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, has proven to be a successful strategy for Netflix, demonstrating innovation and adaptability in the ever-evolving streaming industry.

With market participants eagerly awaiting another inflation report detailing changes in wholesale prices, the world of finance continues to balance on a tightrope of uncertainty. Yet, amidst these challenges, the success of Netflix’s ad-supported tier stands as a beacon of strategic innovation and adaptability.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 min ago
Patch 8 Elevates Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with Accessibility Enhancements
As of January 11, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a product of Respawn’s innovative game development, has launched Patch 8, a significant update that brings notable enhancements focused on accessibility. The new patch is now accessible to players across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Empowering Players with New Accessibility Features The latest update
Patch 8 Elevates Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with Accessibility Enhancements
Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions
2 mins ago
Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 8 Takes A Giant Leap for Game Accessibility
2 mins ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 8 Takes A Giant Leap for Game Accessibility
Traffic Accident Amid Winter Conditions in Buffalo; Drug-Impaired Driver Causes Fatal Collision in Dansville
1 min ago
Traffic Accident Amid Winter Conditions in Buffalo; Drug-Impaired Driver Causes Fatal Collision in Dansville
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
2 mins ago
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
2 mins ago
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
4 mins
Health Violations and Vermin Infestations Unearthed in South Florida Restaurants
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
4 mins
Manchester United Winger Makes Sub Appearance in FA Cup Victory
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
5 mins
Vietnam Challenges UN Agency's Misinformation on Country's Human Rights Commitment
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Decisions for State's Development
5 mins
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Decisions for State's Development
Persistent Childhood Irritability Linked to Increased Depression Risk in Adolescence: UCL Study
5 mins
Persistent Childhood Irritability Linked to Increased Depression Risk in Adolescence: UCL Study
Mets' Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention
5 mins
Mets' Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention
Biden Condemns Trump's Threat to Democracy, Highlights Economic Success
5 mins
Biden Condemns Trump's Threat to Democracy, Highlights Economic Success
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying
6 mins
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS and Advocates for Assisted Dying
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
7 mins
The 'Serum Mom' Phenomenon: Beauty Culture's Early Induction and its Implications
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
57 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app