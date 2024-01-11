en English
Health

Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Indonesia, a tropical haven, is grappling with an invisible enemy: Lymphatic filariasis (LF), or elephantiasis, a disease that has infiltrated nearly half its districts, putting 46% of its population in jeopardy. The Indonesian government, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO), has been battling this nemesis with a strategic national program, aiming to eradicate LF by 2030.

A Strategic Front Against LF

The nationwide initiative launched in 2019, employs mass drug administration (MDA) using a potent cocktail of ivermectin, DEC, and albendazole (IDA). The program zeroes in on regions grappling with persistent or recurring infections, an approach designed not only to treat LF but to halt its transmission.

Pre-Transmission Assessment Surveys (Pre-TAS)

Integral to the program’s success are pre-transmission assessment surveys (pre-TAS), a tool used to gauge the efficacy of MDAs and ascertain the need for additional rounds. Following the training of health workers in diagnostic techniques, pre-TAS was conducted in four endemic districts: Sumba Barat Daya, Pekalongan City, Sorong City, and Mamuju.

Of the 2,587 individuals tested, all districts showcased infection rates beneath the established thresholds, indicating a substantial reduction in LF transmission. There were a few positive cases, which were treated promptly, but the overall victory in the fight against LF was evident. The program’s next milestone is the IDA impact survey slated for 2024, which will determine if MDA can be discontinued.

This strategic approach marks a significant stride towards the elimination of LF in Indonesia, offering hope for a healthier future for the nation.

Health Indonesia World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

