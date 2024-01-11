IndiGo Launches Tri-Weekly Flights Between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister VK Singh, and other officials have inaugurated IndiGo’s first tri-weekly flight service between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. This significant inauguration was conducted through a video conference, marking a new chapter in India’s aviation history and a milestone for the recently inaugurated Ayodhya Airport. The first flight from Ahmedabad was a spectacle, with passengers dressed as iconic Hindu deities Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman, chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as the aircraft took off.

Flight Schedule and Connectivity

The flights are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, establishing a reliable connection between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham (MVIAAD). The flight departs from Ahmedabad at 9:10 a.m. and arrives at Ayodhya at 11 a.m. The return flight from Ayodhya departs at 11:30 a.m., reaching Ahmedabad by 1:40 p.m.

Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth

The inauguration of this flight route is timely, aligning with the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22nd, which is expected to attract a surge of pilgrims and tourists. IndiGo’s new service aims to facilitate this influx, providing easy access to Ayodhya, a city renowned for its historical and cultural significance. The launch also coincides with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, underlining the economic potential of this connection. Scindia emphasized Ahmedabad’s nickname as the ‘Manchester of the East,’ suggesting the auspiciousness of this route with the invocation of Lord Ram’s name.

Expansion of Air Connectivity in Uttar Pradesh

The inauguration was not just about a single flight route. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the inauguration of five new airports in Uttar Pradesh, including the airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Shravasti. This expansion will take the total number of airports in the state to 19, significantly enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic growth in the region.