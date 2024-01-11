en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

IndiGo Launches Tri-Weekly Flights Between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
IndiGo Launches Tri-Weekly Flights Between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister VK Singh, and other officials have inaugurated IndiGo’s first tri-weekly flight service between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. This significant inauguration was conducted through a video conference, marking a new chapter in India’s aviation history and a milestone for the recently inaugurated Ayodhya Airport. The first flight from Ahmedabad was a spectacle, with passengers dressed as iconic Hindu deities Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman, chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as the aircraft took off.

Flight Schedule and Connectivity

The flights are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, establishing a reliable connection between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham (MVIAAD). The flight departs from Ahmedabad at 9:10 a.m. and arrives at Ayodhya at 11 a.m. The return flight from Ayodhya departs at 11:30 a.m., reaching Ahmedabad by 1:40 p.m.

Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth

The inauguration of this flight route is timely, aligning with the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22nd, which is expected to attract a surge of pilgrims and tourists. IndiGo’s new service aims to facilitate this influx, providing easy access to Ayodhya, a city renowned for its historical and cultural significance. The launch also coincides with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, underlining the economic potential of this connection. Scindia emphasized Ahmedabad’s nickname as the ‘Manchester of the East,’ suggesting the auspiciousness of this route with the invocation of Lord Ram’s name.

Expansion of Air Connectivity in Uttar Pradesh

The inauguration was not just about a single flight route. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the inauguration of five new airports in Uttar Pradesh, including the airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Shravasti. This expansion will take the total number of airports in the state to 19, significantly enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic growth in the region.

0
Aviation India Watch Now
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
7 mins ago
A New Era in Aviation: The Rise of Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft
In the midst of our climate crisis, the aviation industry, responsible for 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, is witnessing a paradigm shift. Major industry players, like Airbus, and emerging startups, are focusing on hydrogen as a potential alternative to fossil fuels. Airbus is not new to this technology, as it announced concept designs for zero-emission
A New Era in Aviation: The Rise of Hydrogen-Powered Aircraft
Candace McGraw Appointed as First Woman Chair of ACI World
1 hour ago
Candace McGraw Appointed as First Woman Chair of ACI World
Unforeseen Incident: Man Jumps Out of Air Canada Plane at Toronto Airport
1 hour ago
Unforeseen Incident: Man Jumps Out of Air Canada Plane at Toronto Airport
Air India's Quality Woes: A $400 Million Refurbishment Plan Underway
52 mins ago
Air India's Quality Woes: A $400 Million Refurbishment Plan Underway
Post-Pandemic Resurgence and Technological Evolution in the Air Transport Industry
1 hour ago
Post-Pandemic Resurgence and Technological Evolution in the Air Transport Industry
Cirium Forecasts $3.2 Trillion in New Passenger Aircraft Deliveries by 2042
1 hour ago
Cirium Forecasts $3.2 Trillion in New Passenger Aircraft Deliveries by 2042
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Returns to Fox News: Reveals Vice Presidential Pick Insight, Addresses Legal Challenges
3 mins
Donald Trump Returns to Fox News: Reveals Vice Presidential Pick Insight, Addresses Legal Challenges
Michael Schumacher's Recovery Update: Former Teammate Shares Positive News
3 mins
Michael Schumacher's Recovery Update: Former Teammate Shares Positive News
Piers Morgan's Health Update: Broadcaster Reveals 'Walking Pneumonia' Diagnosis
4 mins
Piers Morgan's Health Update: Broadcaster Reveals 'Walking Pneumonia' Diagnosis
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and Aftermath
4 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and Aftermath
Unlicensed Tattoo Artist Fined After Customer's Sepsis Death
5 mins
Unlicensed Tattoo Artist Fined After Customer's Sepsis Death
Political Turmoil in Poland: Ex-Minister and Aide Imprisoned
5 mins
Political Turmoil in Poland: Ex-Minister and Aide Imprisoned
Ghaziabad Mayor's Threat to BJP Councillor: A Controversy Unveiled
5 mins
Ghaziabad Mayor's Threat to BJP Councillor: A Controversy Unveiled
Debunked: Viral Belly Dance Video Falsely Attributed to President Zelensky
7 mins
Debunked: Viral Belly Dance Video Falsely Attributed to President Zelensky
Houthis Disrupt Global Supply Chain: An Analysis
7 mins
Houthis Disrupt Global Supply Chain: An Analysis
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
20 mins
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
28 mins
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
48 mins
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
3 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
3 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
4 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
6 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
6 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board
7 hours
Bangladesh's Ambassador Muhith Elected President of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app