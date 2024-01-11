en English
India’s New Guidelines to Combat ‘Greenwashing’

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
India’s New Guidelines to Combat ‘Greenwashing’

In a bid to confront ‘greenwashing’, India’s Department of Consumer Affairs is devising new guidelines. Greenwashing refers to a deceptive practice where companies falsely or misleadingly claim their products to be environmentally friendly. These claims often misuse terms like ‘eco-friendly’, ‘green’, or ‘good for the planet’ without substantiating evidence.

Consumer Interests and Transparent Advertising

The Secretary for Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority, Rohit Kumar Singh, is supervising the formulation of these guidelines. During the 3rd committee meeting, Singh emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding consumer interests and the necessity for clarity in advertisements making environmental claims.

Verifiable Evidence and Credible Certification

The forthcoming guidelines necessitate companies to provide accurate, verifiable proof for any environmental claims they assert. This evidence could be disclosed directly in the advertisement itself, via a QR Code, or a web link. Moreover, companies must ensure that comparative claims are based on relevant data and any specific claims are supported by credible certification and independent verification.

Penalties and Industry Guidance

The draft guidelines include a guidance note with examples for industry reference. They also clarify that the penalties for misleading ‘greenwashing’ advertisements will be as per the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The intent of these guidelines is to offer clear direction to stakeholders and shield consumers from deceptive advertising practices.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

