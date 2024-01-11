en English
Business

India’s Gross Direct Tax Collections Surge by 16.77% YoY

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
India’s Gross Direct Tax Collections Surge by 16.77% YoY

India’s direct tax collections have registered a significant rise, growing by 16.77% year-on-year (YoY) to reach Rs 17.18 lakh crore. This surge signals the country’s economic growth and its efficiency in tax collection. The breakdown of these figures shows an increase in both corporate and personal income tax collections, reflecting the increasing contribution of corporations and individuals to the nation’s fiscal revenues. Corporate income tax (CIT) collections have grown by 12.37% on a net basis, while personal income tax (PIT), including securities transaction tax, has seen a more remarkable surge of 27.26% YoY.

Achieving Budget Targets

The strong tax collection from April 1 to January 10 has enabled the government to achieve approximately 81% of the budget target of 18.2 trillion rupees. The provisional figures indicate that the direct tax collection is expected to exceed the budget target by ₹80,000-90,000 crore, with the target for the current fiscal set at ₹18.23-lakh crore. This achievement is driven by corporate profitability growth and increased salaries, leading to a rise in personal income tax.

Refunds and Transparency

Additionally, the Indian government has been diligent in issuing tax refunds. An amount of Rs 2.48 lakh crore has been returned to taxpayers by January 10, 2024. This substantial amount in refunds demonstrates the government’s commitment to timely return excess tax collected and maintain a transparent tax administration system.

The Role of New Tax Regime

The shift to the new tax regime for individual taxpayers has played a significant role in encouraging voluntary compliance. Corporate tax collections reflect earnings growth and enhanced tax reporting due to more sophisticated taxpayers’ data triangulation. The government’s multi-pronged approach to formalize the economy and increase digital data sources through third party reporting under TDS and TCS has also contributed to higher compliance and direct tax collections.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

