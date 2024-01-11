en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

India’s Banking Sector Eyes Growth Amid Geopolitical Volatility: Insights from Mint Annual BFSI Summit

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
India’s Banking Sector Eyes Growth Amid Geopolitical Volatility: Insights from Mint Annual BFSI Summit

The Mint Annual BFSI Summit recently provided a platform for industry experts to discuss the future of India’s banking sector and its role in the country’s economic growth. Given the current geopolitical volatility, surprisingly India has been experiencing an increased demand for loans. Industries such as steel and cement are eager to expand their capacity in the coming years, fueling optimism for post-election capex growth.

Unveiling the Economic Outlook

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director of the State Bank of India, expressed a positive outlook for the country’s economy, highlighting the increased loan demand as a promising sign. On the other hand, R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO of RBL Bank, underscored that the current economic situation bears no resemblance to the weakness experienced two decades ago. He anticipates growth in both the consumer and corporate sectors, driven by rising living standards and subsequent supply-side demand.

Subramaniakumar also pointed out a significant cultural shift in spending habits among Indians. He suggested an increasing propensity to spend rather than save, reflecting a modern, consumer-driven society. This shift, he argues, could further bolster economic growth and provide ample opportunities for the banking sector.

Banking Governance in Focus

At the same time, the summit focused on the pressing issue of governance in banking. Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO of CSB Bank Ltd, stressed the importance of accountability in banking, given the handling of public money. He also highlighted the increased scrutiny due to regulatory mandates, emphasizing the necessity of robust governance structures within banking institutions.

Branch Networks and Customer Service

Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO of J&K Bank, spoke on the relevance of branch networks in today’s digital age. Despite the rise of online banking, brick-and-mortar branches still play a vital role in providing comfort and convenience to customers. Prakash emphasized the importance of striking a balance between embracing digital transformation and maintaining high-quality customer service at physical branches.

Overall, the Mint Annual BFSI Summit provided a comprehensive view of the future of banking in India, highlighting the sector’s potential to drive economic growth and the evolving dynamics influenced by societal changes and regulatory pressures.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
13 seconds ago
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
In a fresh development that will enthuse gamers worldwide, the stealth-action classic, Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal is set to grace the Nintendo Switch on January 25, 2024. Already enjoying a presence on iOS and Android platforms, the game’s expansion to the Switch platform marks a significant milestone. This adaptation of the beloved classic has
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
48 seconds ago
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
53 seconds ago
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
Red Sea Trade Disruptions: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Growth
19 seconds ago
Red Sea Trade Disruptions: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Growth
Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud
25 seconds ago
Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
35 seconds ago
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Latest Headlines
World News
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
2 mins
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
2 mins
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
3 mins
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
5 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
8 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
8 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
14 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
14 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
42 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app