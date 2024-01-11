en English
Business

Indian Government Achieves 81% of Budget Target with 19.4% Rise in Net Direct Tax Collection

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Indian Government Achieves 81% of Budget Target with 19.4% Rise in Net Direct Tax Collection

India’s net direct tax collection has seen a substantial rise of 19.4% in the ongoing financial year, reaching 14.7 trillion rupees, which is approximately 81% of this year’s budget target. A significant indicator of increased tax revenues and potential fiscal stability, this growth is a positive sign for the country’s economy.

A Breakdown of the Tax Collections

The net direct tax, consisting of both corporate tax and personal income tax, has marked an impressive growth. While the corporate tax has grown 12.4% year-on-year, the personal income tax has surged by a remarkable 27.3%. Although clear figures for corporate and personal tax collections in absolute terms were not provided, the Ministry of Finance’s statement nevertheless paints an encouraging picture of the overall health of tax revenue generation in the nation.

Refunds and Gross Tax Collection

On another note, the government’s gross tax collection, calculated before adjusting for tax refunds, stood at 17.2 trillion rupees, marking an increase of about 17% compared to the previous year. On the other hand, tax refunds issued during this financial year have totalled 2.5 trillion rupees.

Implications for the Indian Economy

These figures hold considerable importance in terms of the Indian economy. They indicate a steady growth in tax collections, which, in turn, could potentially impact fiscal stability positively. The financial year in India spans from April to March, and these reported figures represent a substantial portion of the government’s tax income for the period. Moreover, this achievement comes at a time when the world is grappling with the economic impact of a global pandemic, making it all the more noteworthy.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

