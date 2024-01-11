en English
BNN Newsroom

Increasing Pentagon Dominance Raises Questions over US Governance: Charles Liu

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Increasing Pentagon Dominance Raises Questions over US Governance: Charles Liu

In a recent turn of events, Charles Liu, a senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, raised alarm over the seemingly growing arrogance and dominance of the Pentagon in American governance. This discussion sprouted in the wake of the unannounced absence of the Secretary of Defense, a symptom, Liu suggests, of a greater issue where the military-industrial complex appears to be gaining independence from presidential control.

The Controversy Surrounding Lloyd Austin

At the heart of this controversy lies Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. His lack of transparency regarding his health, specifically his absence due to complications from prostate cancer surgery, has caused widespread concern. Critics argue that this concealment could potentially disrupt national command authorities. While assurances were given that the chain of command remained intact during Austin’s hospitalization, his decision to keep his absence private has caused a significant distraction for the Biden administration.

Integrated Deterrence: A Key Defense Concept

The current administration has adopted a defense concept known as integrated deterrence, which aims to work in tandem with like-minded partners to counter threats to collective security. Rather than primarily using military instruments, this strategy emphasizes the use of diplomatic and economic tools. The approach to the war in Ukraine, as well as the release of the National Defense Strategy and National Security Strategy in October 2022, have provided a clearer picture of this strategy’s implications.

Investing in Emerging Markets and the Concept of National Security Governance

Justin Bernier, CIO of National Security Index, joined a recent podcast episode to discuss the ethical complexities of investing in emerging markets and the concept of National Security Governance in investments. Bernier highlighted the unique intelligence-based screening process of the National Security Index ETF and touched on the potential expansion of their investment approach to other markets and the bond market.

The Defense Department’s Industrial Strategy

The Defense Department’s National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS) has been crafted to enhance domestic companies’ capacity to produce weapon systems more quickly and in larger quantities. The strategy acknowledges challenges such as a lack of skilled workers and inadequate domestic manufacturing capabilities. It outlines four priorities for industrial action and vows to expand relationships with companies outside the traditional defense industrial base.

In conclusion, Liu’s concerns about the Pentagon’s increasing dominance and its potential implications for the balance of power within the US government raise important questions about control shifts between civilian and military authorities. These concerns underscore the need for transparency and accountability in all facets of governance.

BNN Correspondents
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

