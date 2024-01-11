Inclusion List Ranks TV Shows on Diversity and Representation

The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, in partnership with the Adobe Foundation, has launched a unique ranking system known as The Inclusion List for episodic programming. This innovative list features 100 broadcast and cable series from the 2021-2022 season and another 100 series from streaming platforms covering the years 2021 to 2023. Each series is ranked based on their commitment to diversity and inclusion, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Highlighting the Leaders

Among those receiving high scores were shows like Queen Sugar, The Baby, Raising Dion, and Gentified. Executive producers who were acknowledged for their stellar efforts across multiple shows included Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schecter, and Ava DuVernay. The scoring system assessed a range of demographics, including gender, race and ethnicity, age, disability, and the LGBTQ+ community, among series regulars and off-screen roles such as directors and writers.

The Importance of Inclusion

While some of the high-ranking shows are no longer airing, the founder of the initiative, Stacy L. Smith, stresses the need for industry participation and career sustainability over a show’s longevity. The list seeks to celebrate advancements in diversity and inclusion, yet also recognizes that continuous efforts are needed. Following recent labor strikes in the entertainment industry, the importance of monitoring inclusion has become even more pertinent.

Transforming the Television Industry

Television has a widespread influence and the potential to promote cross-cultural understanding. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and the Adobe Foundation hope to see this power harnessed to foster a more inclusive and diverse industry. By celebrating the strides made and shedding light on areas that need improvement, The Inclusion List offers a tangible measure of progress and a roadmap for future endeavors.