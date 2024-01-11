en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India’s Infrastructure

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India’s Infrastructure

India’s infrastructure is set to witness a landmark moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the longest sea bridge in the country, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu. The 22-km long bridge, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is a marvel of engineering and planning, promising to transform travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Unveiling a Megastructure

Constructed at a cost of ₹18,000 crore, this six-lane sea bridge is anticipated to reduce the travel time from 2 hours to a mere 20 minutes. The Mumbai Police have delineated rules for traversing the MTHL, setting a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for four-wheelers and imposing restrictions on certain types of vehicles.

The MTHL has been an ambitious project, consuming 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement during its construction phase. The anticipated daily usage and the economic impact of this bridge are significant, marking a major step in addressing the region’s traffic congestion.

Impact and Implications

The inauguration of the MTHL is not just about unveiling a bridge; it is a testament to India’s infrastructural prowess. Besides providing faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, the bridge is also expected to enhance connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The MTHL is a lifeline for the city’s residents, promising relief from chronic traffic congestion. From commuters saving on fuel costs to an estimated reduction of pollution levels by about 25680 metric tonnes due to lesser CO2 emissions, the benefits extend beyond mere convenience.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey to the completion of MTHL was fraught with challenges, including delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated cost escalations. Despite these obstacles, an average of 5,403 workers and engineers worked every day to ensure the project’s completion since mid-2018. With the inauguration, India celebrates not just the achievement of a mammoth infrastructural project but also the spirit of collective resilience and determination that made it possible.

0
India Politics World
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
In a significant move destined to revolutionize Indian agriculture, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is launching a detailed panchayat-level weather forecasting service. Aptly named ‘Panchayat Mausam Seva’, this service is geared towards assisting small farmers across the length and breadth of India. This innovative approach is part of the IMD’s grand 150th-anniversary celebrations, commencing next
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
12 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
12 mins ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
3 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
5 mins ago
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Unique Silver Anklet by Agra Sarafa Association for Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Ceremony
6 mins ago
Unique Silver Anklet by Agra Sarafa Association for Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
2 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to the Office of the Special Prosecutor
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
3 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
4 mins
Vice President's Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia's Candidacy for Ghana's 2024 Elections
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
5 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
8 mins
Groundbreaking Study Identifies New Biomarkers for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
10 mins
Egypt's Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
12 mins
Awami League Secures Decisive Victory: Reshaping Bangladesh’s Political Landscape
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
12 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
14 mins
Andy Murray's Preparations for Melbourne Tournament Underway at Historical Kooyong Club
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
59 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
5 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app