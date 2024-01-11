Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: A Milestone in India’s Infrastructure

India’s infrastructure is set to witness a landmark moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the longest sea bridge in the country, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Setu. The 22-km long bridge, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is a marvel of engineering and planning, promising to transform travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Unveiling a Megastructure

Constructed at a cost of ₹18,000 crore, this six-lane sea bridge is anticipated to reduce the travel time from 2 hours to a mere 20 minutes. The Mumbai Police have delineated rules for traversing the MTHL, setting a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for four-wheelers and imposing restrictions on certain types of vehicles.

The MTHL has been an ambitious project, consuming 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement during its construction phase. The anticipated daily usage and the economic impact of this bridge are significant, marking a major step in addressing the region’s traffic congestion.

Impact and Implications

The inauguration of the MTHL is not just about unveiling a bridge; it is a testament to India’s infrastructural prowess. Besides providing faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, the bridge is also expected to enhance connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The MTHL is a lifeline for the city’s residents, promising relief from chronic traffic congestion. From commuters saving on fuel costs to an estimated reduction of pollution levels by about 25680 metric tonnes due to lesser CO2 emissions, the benefits extend beyond mere convenience.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey to the completion of MTHL was fraught with challenges, including delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated cost escalations. Despite these obstacles, an average of 5,403 workers and engineers worked every day to ensure the project’s completion since mid-2018. With the inauguration, India celebrates not just the achievement of a mammoth infrastructural project but also the spirit of collective resilience and determination that made it possible.