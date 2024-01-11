en English
BNN Newsroom

Impersonating Officers: A Deceptive Crime Wave in Vietnam

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
Impersonating Officers: A Deceptive Crime Wave in Vietnam

In a daring turn of events, Thach Hoai Bien, a 25-year-old man and his three accomplices, Duong Lonl, Ly Thai Nguyen, and Thach Thi Si Vol find themselves in the crosshairs of the law enforcement agencies in Ben Luc District. The group is under scrutiny for a series of audacious crimes they committed, impersonating police officers and using this façade to rob unsuspecting victims. A recent incident that occurred on December 22, has brought their deceptive practices to light.

The Deceptive Operation

In the aforementioned incident, the group stopped a 22-year-old motorcyclist under the false pretense of a police check for transporting banned products. The unsuspecting victim found himself caught up in this elaborate ruse, culminating in a swift assault by the criminals. They made off with his mobile phone and his motorbike, valued at approximately 70 million Vietnamese Dong (USD 2.86 million). The group’s ‘modus operandi’ involved initially taking the victim under the guise of being brought to a real police station, only to later abandon him on the side of the road while they made a swift escape with his vehicle.

Unmasking the Perpetrators

The diligent efforts of the local police bore fruit several days after the incident. The culprits were tracked down and arrested. Upon his arrest, Bien confessed to pawning the stolen motorbike for 18 million Vietnamese Dong (USD 775). He also admitted that this was not his first rodeo, having committed similar crimes in the past.

Precedents in Crime

In a related context, a court in Ho Chi Minh City recently sentenced another man to life imprisonment for a similar offense of impersonating a police officer. This individual had swindled 20 people out of a staggering 38 billion Vietnamese Dong (USD 1.55 million). In another case, a man in central Vietnam posed as a colonel and used government plates on his car to solicit bribes, demonstrating a disturbing trend of criminals exploiting the trust placed in law enforcement.

These cases highlight the need for increased vigilance and public awareness to prevent such incidents. As investigations continue, it is hoped that these arrests will deter potential criminals and restore public confidence in law enforcement agencies.

BNN Newsroom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

