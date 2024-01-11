en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers

In a significant move destined to revolutionize Indian agriculture, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is launching a detailed panchayat-level weather forecasting service. Aptly named ‘Panchayat Mausam Seva’, this service is geared towards assisting small farmers across the length and breadth of India. This innovative approach is part of the IMD’s grand 150th-anniversary celebrations, commencing next week.

Reaching out to Small Farmers

As announced by IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in a recent interview, the forecast will be made available in 12 Indian languages along with English and Hindi. The primary goal of this initiative is to connect with at least five farmers in every village. The service will provide vital information on weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, and severe weather warnings.

Technological Advancements Enable Panchayat-Level Forecasting

The shift from block-level to panchayat-level forecasting has been facilitated by impressive advancements in observation, modeling, and communication technologies. The IMD’s commitment to leveraging these advancements is evident in this initiative.

‘Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam’ – Weather at Your Fingertips

The service will be accessible on mobile phones through the ‘Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam’ initiative. This user-friendly feature allows any user to retrieve forecasts for any location by simply touching the screen or inputting geographic details.

Significant Benefits for Small Farmers

This panchayat-level service is expected to yield significant benefits for small farmers, particularly in rainfed areas. It will enable them to plan better and minimize climate-related losses. An independent study suggests that a small farmer could stand to gain an average of Rs 12,500 by acting on accurate weather information. This translates to a substantial economic benefit if extended to all farmers in the country.

IMD’s Future Plans

Mr. Mohapatra also shed light on the IMD’s plans to launch the ‘National Framework for Climate Services.’ This framework will provide vital climate information to various sectors to facilitate informed decision-making and mitigate climate risks. The IMD is also planning to augment its infrastructure by increasing the number of radars and weather stations to enhance its forecasting capabilities.

0
Agriculture India Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
39 mins ago
Erfurt Paralyzed: Farmers' Tractor Protest Shakes Germany
In the heart of Germany, the city of Erfurt found itself at the center of a remarkable display of civil disobedience. Over 2,000 tractors, the beating heart of the nation’s agricultural sector, took to the streets in a massive demonstration that brought the city’s traffic to a standstill. A sea of tractors, the symbol of
Erfurt Paralyzed: Farmers' Tractor Protest Shakes Germany
Extended Rainfall Forecasted: Implications and Preparations
1 hour ago
Extended Rainfall Forecasted: Implications and Preparations
BGC Community Garden: A Green Oasis in the Urban Jungle
1 hour ago
BGC Community Garden: A Green Oasis in the Urban Jungle
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
58 mins ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
1 hour ago
IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers
Kenya Government Cracks Down on Illegal Milk Imports
1 hour ago
Kenya Government Cracks Down on Illegal Milk Imports
Latest Headlines
World News
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
1 min
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
Michigan Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia
2 mins
Michigan Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
3 mins
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
3 mins
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
3 mins
Naomi Cachia Appointed as Labour Party Whip Amidst Political Reshuffles
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
3 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Warns of Social Grant Cut-off at ANCWL Event
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
3 mins
Stroke of Genius Extravaganza: A Fundraiser with Purpose by Friends of Hospice
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
3 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Tale of Political Redemption
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
4 mins
Debate Rises as Martha Chizuma's Tenure Nears End: A Peek into ACB's Future and TheDailyTimes' e-Paper Solutions
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
34 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app