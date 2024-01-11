IMD Set to Launch Panchayat-Level Weather Forecasting, Aiding Small Farmers

In a significant move destined to revolutionize Indian agriculture, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is launching a detailed panchayat-level weather forecasting service. Aptly named ‘Panchayat Mausam Seva’, this service is geared towards assisting small farmers across the length and breadth of India. This innovative approach is part of the IMD’s grand 150th-anniversary celebrations, commencing next week.

Reaching out to Small Farmers

As announced by IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in a recent interview, the forecast will be made available in 12 Indian languages along with English and Hindi. The primary goal of this initiative is to connect with at least five farmers in every village. The service will provide vital information on weather parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed, and severe weather warnings.

Technological Advancements Enable Panchayat-Level Forecasting

The shift from block-level to panchayat-level forecasting has been facilitated by impressive advancements in observation, modeling, and communication technologies. The IMD’s commitment to leveraging these advancements is evident in this initiative.

‘Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam’ – Weather at Your Fingertips

The service will be accessible on mobile phones through the ‘Har Har Mausam, Har Ghar Mausam’ initiative. This user-friendly feature allows any user to retrieve forecasts for any location by simply touching the screen or inputting geographic details.

Significant Benefits for Small Farmers

This panchayat-level service is expected to yield significant benefits for small farmers, particularly in rainfed areas. It will enable them to plan better and minimize climate-related losses. An independent study suggests that a small farmer could stand to gain an average of Rs 12,500 by acting on accurate weather information. This translates to a substantial economic benefit if extended to all farmers in the country.

IMD’s Future Plans

Mr. Mohapatra also shed light on the IMD’s plans to launch the ‘National Framework for Climate Services.’ This framework will provide vital climate information to various sectors to facilitate informed decision-making and mitigate climate risks. The IMD is also planning to augment its infrastructure by increasing the number of radars and weather stations to enhance its forecasting capabilities.