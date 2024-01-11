Ignored Warnings Preceded Lewiston Mass Shooting: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

Sean Hodgson had known Robert Card for nearly two decades, serving alongside him as a U.S. Army reservist. He observed the escalating anger and paranoia of his friend and attempted to intervene, fearing the worst. Text messages sent to their Army supervisor laid out his fears in no uncertain terms: Hodgson feared that Card would ‘snap and do a mass shooting.’ But his warnings went unheeded, dismissed as ‘over the top’ and ‘alarmist’, only to become tragically prescient six weeks later when Card carried out a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

A Massacre Unfolds

Robert Card’s anger and paranoia culminated in an unthinkable act of violence. He killed 18 innocent people in a bowling alley and a bar before taking his own life. The incident left the community of Lewiston in shock, mourning the sudden and horrific loss of life.

Missed Opportunities

Multiple warning signs had been apparent in the lead-up to the tragedy. Relatives had alerted police to Card’s escalating paranoia and his access to guns. He had been hospitalized in a psychiatric unit, and the Army had barred him from handling weapons. Yet, despite these clear indications of potential danger, authorities failed to take adequate measures to intervene.

Insights and Aftermath

An independent report later labeled Hodgson’s warnings as ‘over the top’ and ‘alarmist.’ Hodgson, however, remains convinced that more could have been done to prevent the tragedy. The Army Reserve has cautioned against drawing conclusions until ongoing investigations are complete. Sheriff Joel Merry has hinted at the necessity of public policy changes, though he has not specifically commented on Hodgson’s warning.

The tragedy in Lewiston underscores the vital importance of taking mental health concerns seriously, especially when there is a potential for violence. It also highlights the need for effective communication and action from authorities when warned of such threats. As the community begins to heal, the question remains: Could this tragedy have been prevented?