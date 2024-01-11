en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

ICJ to Deliver Timely Verdict in Genocide Case Against Israel, Says South African Justice Minister

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
ICJ to Deliver Timely Verdict in Genocide Case Against Israel, Says South African Justice Minister

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is currently hearing a high-profile genocide case against Israel, brought forward by South Africa. The case has sparked international interest, as it involves allegations of genocide, a severe and sensitive accusation in international relations and law. South Africa has lodged an urgent appeal to the ICJ, alleging Israel’s military operations in Gaza are tantamount to genocide under the UN Genocide Convention. The country argues that Israel’s response to an attack by Hamas on October 7 has led to breaches of the convention, resulting in a relentless military campaign causing the death of thousands, predominantly women and children.

International Response and Legal Framework

Following the proceedings, the South African Justice Minister has emphasized the gravity and urgency of the matter, stating that the court recognizes the need for a swift resolution. The ICJ, as the United Nations’ principal judicial organ, is responsible for settling legal disputes between states and providing advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorized international organs and agencies. The Minister’s statement highlights the importance of due process and timely justice in matters of such weight. The ICJ is expected to issue its verdict within weeks, and its rulings are final and not subject to appeal.

The Allegations and Legal Arguments

The case revolves around South Africa’s accusation of Israel committing genocide in Gaza. The contentions include statistics about the number of Palestinians killed and internally displaced, along with the legal arguments from both sides. The high legal threshold for proving genocidal intent is a significant factor in the case. South Africa has the responsibility of not only demonstrating the alleged acts of genocide but also showing evidence that Israel had the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinian group.

Implications and Potential Impact

The outcome of this case may have far-reaching implications for international law, the involved parties, and international relations. The case also includes a request for provisional measures such as a ceasefire, which, if granted, could have a significant impact even before the final judgment is delivered. In addition, the nomination of an ad hoc judge from Israel to hear the case at the ICJ has added an extra layer of complexity to the proceedings. The international community is closely watching the hearing and the upcoming verdict, which could potentially redefine the interpretation and application of the Genocide Convention.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
26 seconds ago
Extended Rainfall Forecasted: Implications and Preparations
In an unfolding meteorological event, forecasts predict a stretch of rain starting today and persisting through the next Wednesday, with potential to disrupt daily activities, agriculture, local water resources, and possibly trigger weather-related advisories. This prolonged period of precipitation suggests a slow-moving weather system or a pattern that consistently delivers moisture to the region. Implications
Extended Rainfall Forecasted: Implications and Preparations
Hong Kong's Lunar New Year Films: A Blend of Humor, Culture, and Box Office Success
1 min ago
Hong Kong's Lunar New Year Films: A Blend of Humor, Culture, and Box Office Success
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
18 mins ago
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
Norway Set for Boost in Oil and Gas Exploration in 2024
44 seconds ago
Norway Set for Boost in Oil and Gas Exploration in 2024
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS, Advocates for Reforms and Discusses Assisted Dying
56 seconds ago
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS, Advocates for Reforms and Discusses Assisted Dying
Key Messages Update for Significant Winter Storm in Illinois and Indiana
1 min ago
Key Messages Update for Significant Winter Storm in Illinois and Indiana
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservative House Republicans Block Vote on Spending Deal, Threatening Shutdown
4 mins
Conservative House Republicans Block Vote on Spending Deal, Threatening Shutdown
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
4 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Pandemic Fuels Surge in ADHD Diagnoses: Navigating Medication Shortages
5 mins
Pandemic Fuels Surge in ADHD Diagnoses: Navigating Medication Shortages
Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar
5 mins
Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar
Ukraine's Prime Minister Accused of Unlawfully Exposing Whistleblower
6 mins
Ukraine's Prime Minister Accused of Unlawfully Exposing Whistleblower
Govt spokesmen should make information available to media outlets on time: Haqqani
7 mins
Govt spokesmen should make information available to media outlets on time: Haqqani
Hoolwerf and Groenewoud Triumph in Ice Marathon Events
10 mins
Hoolwerf and Groenewoud Triumph in Ice Marathon Events
European Union Faces Deadlock Over Energy Charter Treaty Withdrawal
11 mins
European Union Faces Deadlock Over Energy Charter Treaty Withdrawal
Mersana Therapeutics: A Troubled Journey through Clinical Development
12 mins
Mersana Therapeutics: A Troubled Journey through Clinical Development
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
39 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
41 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
43 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
46 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
49 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app