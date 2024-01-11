en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Hunter Biden’s Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Hunter Biden’s Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting

In a tense and charged committee meeting, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, abruptly departed, igniting further controversy and speculation. The meeting, believed to be centered around Hunter Biden’s business dealings, took a dramatic turn with his sudden exit, the reasons for which were not disclosed.

Chaos in the Committee Meeting

The incident occurred during a House Oversight Committee meeting convened to vote on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. The vote was prompted by his failure to respond to a subpoena issued last month. The hearing was being led by House Republicans, who were keen on holding him accountable for refusing to discuss his business practices behind closed doors.

As Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene began to speak, Hunter Biden left the room, causing an uproar. Accused by Greene of cowardice, his departure drew sharp criticism and intensified the already heated proceedings.

Unanswered Questions and Political Tensions

Over the past year, Hunter Biden’s business activities, especially those in Ukraine and China, have been at the center of intense scrutiny and political debate. Allegations of improper influence and conflicts of interest have been raised, turning the spotlight on his professional conduct and its potential implications for the Biden administration.

The committee meeting was not only about deciding on contempt charges, but also about choosing between a private or public deposition for Hunter Biden. Republicans insisted on secrecy, while Hunter Biden was open to answering questions in a public hearing. This disagreement further exacerbated the contentious atmosphere.

Implications and Future Developments

This incident, apart from stirring immediate controversy, is expected to fuel further discussions and investigations into Hunter Biden’s conduct. With House Republicans conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, questions about potential improper benefits from his son’s business deals are likely to persist.

The next steps following a contempt vote from the oversight panel would likely involve a vote from the entire House, followed by a decision from the Justice Department on whether to bring charges against Hunter Biden. This complex situation highlights the difficult and divisive political landscape in Washington.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
15 seconds ago
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
In a stunning revelation, CBC Toronto has unveiled the sale and shipment of prohibited weapons such as switchblade knives, stun guns, and brass knuckles on Amazon.ca, despite being illegal under Canadian law. The discovery, sparked by tips from an Amazon employee and a customer, stirred concerns about the online retailer’s practices. Amazon’s Prohibited Listings Switchblade,
CBC Toronto Exposes Amazon.ca's Sale of Prohibited Weapons
'Alisa Developer's Cut' - A Classic Survival Horror Returns on Nintendo Switch
34 seconds ago
'Alisa Developer's Cut' - A Classic Survival Horror Returns on Nintendo Switch
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
35 seconds ago
AI-Driven Misinformation: A Looming Threat in Election Year 2024
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
19 seconds ago
Link Between Depression and Weight Gain in Overweight Individuals: Cambridge University Study
Tata Consultancy Services Reports Robust Revenue in the Midst of Economic Challenges
22 seconds ago
Tata Consultancy Services Reports Robust Revenue in the Midst of Economic Challenges
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
30 seconds ago
Assault on Field: Referee Knocked Out During Amateur Football Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
Greek Foreign Minister Raises Concerns over Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Czech Government's Cannabis Bill Sidesteps Regulated Market
2 mins
Czech Government's Cannabis Bill Sidesteps Regulated Market
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
2 mins
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
4 mins
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
7 mins
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
7 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
7 mins
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
7 mins
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
9 mins
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
6 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app