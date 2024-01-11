Huayou Cobalt Evaluates Progress at Askari Metals’ Lithium Project in Namibia

In a strategic alliance aimed at advancing lithium exploration, senior geologists from Huayou Cobalt, a Chinese battery raw materials giant with a market capitalization of roughly US$12.8 billion, have recently visited the Uis lithium project in Namibia. Huayou Cobalt’s visit to the site, operated by Askari Metals, was to evaluate the progress of trenching and channel sampling activities.

Strategic Investment

Being a strategic investor and technical partner in Askari Metals, Huayou Cobalt had previously made a substantial equity investment of $2.5 million in the previous year. This investment was aimed at accelerating the exploration of lithium at the Uis project.

Exploration Progress

The team from Huayou Cobalt worked alongside Askari’s Namibian crew, focusing on assessing the exploration work. The work has led to the identification of significant lithium mineralized pegmatite targets. The OP target, a critical focus area, has been mapped and trenched over a 1.8km strike with an average width of 15m. Around 200 samples are currently being analyzed in a laboratory, with another 650 samples from four priority pegmatite targets soon to follow.

Highly Promising Findings

Recent analytical results from the Uis project have revealed high lithium oxide grades, with the highest being 2.91% in the southern license area. The project also delivered tantalum oxide and tin oxide findings. The exploration has outlined a 15km long and 5km wide corridor of interest, with high-fractionated, lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT)-type pegmatites suggesting strong potential for lithium and associated minerals.

The corridor is split into three parallel zones, predominantly consisting of lithium-tin-tantalite mineralization. With the phase-one trenching program nearing completion in the northern license area, Askari Metals is gearing up to resume drilling in the first quarter. The drilling will target the high-confidence pegmatite targets identified through the trenching results.