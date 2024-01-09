en English
Running Toilet: A Common Plumbing Issue and How to Fix It

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Running Toilet: A Common Plumbing Issue and How to Fix It

A running toilet is a familiar, yet irksome, presence in many households. The incessant hissing or trickling sound is not merely an auditory nuisance but a glaring sign of water wastage and impending high utility bills. The consequences? Nearly 250 gallons of water wasted daily, a figure that’s as alarming as it is wasteful.

Unmasking the Culprits Behind a Running Toilet

The most common perpetrators behind a running toilet include a damaged flapper, a malfunctioning fill valve, or a leaky flush valve. These components, though small, play a significant role in your toilet’s operation, and their failure can disrupt the harmony of your plumbing system.

DIY Solutions to a Running Toilet

Before you panic and call a plumber, consider these simple DIY solutions: Checking the flapper is your first step. Ensure it’s clean and undamaged. If it’s beyond salvation, replace it. Next, evaluate the fill valve. To replace a faulty one, turn off the water supply, remove the old valve, and install a new one. Remember, size matters here, so ensure it’s the correct one for your toilet. Finally, if you suspect the flush valve, consider consulting a professional. But as a temporary measure, you could try adjusting the flush valve chain.

Prevention: The Best Cure

Preventive measures can save you from the inconvenience of a running toilet and potentially high repair costs. Regularly check the water pressure, listen carefully to your toilet’s sounds, and clean the fill valve diaphragm. Early detection is key to fixing issues before they escalate. However, if the problem persists or is more complex, don’t hesitate to seek professional assistance.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

