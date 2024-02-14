Chilling 'Hi Mum' Text Scams on the Rise this Valentine's Day: How to Protect Yourself

It's Valentine's Day, 2024, and a chilling new scam is on the rise. Scammers are manipulating victims by impersonating their loved ones, often children, via text messages. These 'hi mum' text scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with fraudsters putting in the effort to create convincing stories that trick victims into sending money for fake emergencies.

The Art of Deception

The manipulation tactics used by these scammers are alarming. They often impersonate the victim's relatives, most commonly their children, by using information gathered from social media platforms. In some instances, they even use AI to mimic the writing style of the family member they're impersonating. This level of detail and personalization makes the scam harder to detect, leading to an increased success rate for the fraudsters.

One such platform where these scams have been prevalent is Facebook Marketplace. Scammers create fake listings and use them as a means to engage with potential victims. Once contact is established, they proceed to impersonate a relative in need, urging the victim to send money immediately.

Protect Yourself Against Text Scams

If you find yourself targeted by this type of scam, it's crucial to remain calm and not let your emotions cloud your judgment. Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself:

Verify the text before clicking any links: Scammers often include links in their messages that lead to phishing websites designed to steal your personal information.

Be wary of friendly messages from unknown numbers: If you receive a text from an unknown number that seems too familiar, it's likely a scam.

Trust your instincts: If something feels off about the message, it probably is. Don't be afraid to question the authenticity of the text.

Confirm before transferring funds: If a large amount of money is requested, always confirm the situation with your loved one through a separate channel before making any transfers.

Common Text Scams and How to Identify Them

Apart from the 'hi mum' scams, there are other types of text scams that you should be aware of. These include:

Impersonation scams: Scammers pretend to be from legitimate companies and request sensitive information like debit card details and login credentials.

Prize or deal scams: Fraudsters offer fake prizes or deals in exchange for your personal information or money.

To identify these scams, look out for poor grammar and spelling mistakes, urgent requests for money or information, and messages that ask you to click on suspicious links. If you suspect that you've received a scam text, do not respond and report it to your service provider immediately.

What to Do if You're a Victim of a Text Scam

If you've fallen victim to a text scam, it's important to act quickly. Contact your bank immediately to report the incident and request a block on any unauthorized transactions. Additionally, make a police report to Action Fraud to help authorities track down the scammers and prevent others from falling victim to their schemes.

Remember, staying informed and vigilant is the best defense against text scams. By being aware of the tactics used by scammers and taking the necessary precautions, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to these malicious schemes.