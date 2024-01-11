en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

House Demolitions in Gaza: A Continuation of Israeli Military Operations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
House Demolitions in Gaza: A Continuation of Israeli Military Operations

In an intensification of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli soldiers have once again demolished a house in Gaza, sending tremors through the already volatile region. This action marks a continuation of the military operations in the area, amplifying the tension and renewing concerns over the peace and stability of the region.

Demolition: A Recurring Pattern

These demolitions, undertaken by Israeli forces, have become a recurring pattern in this area and a contentious issue in the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli forces often carry out house demolitions for various reasons. Some are punitive measures against the families of Palestinians who have carried out attacks against Israelis. Others are part of wider security measures, aimed at ensuring the safe return of residents living near the Gaza border.

International Criticism and Consequences

The demolitions have been met with vehement criticism from Palestinian officials and international human rights organizations. Critics argue that these actions constitute a form of collective punishment and violate international law. The demolitions often lead to further tensions and violence between Israelis and Palestinians, exacerbating already fraught relations and undermining efforts towards peace and stability in the region.

The Human Cost of Conflict

In the most recent demolition, the Israeli army completed the destruction of thousands of Palestinian homes in the Gaza Strip, including the eastern urban areas of Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood and the eastern and northern parts of Beit Hanoun. The demolition resulted in the displacement of Palestinians and significant destruction in the area. More than 40 people, including a journalist, were killed when Israeli forces bombed an inhabited house across the street from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces claim to counter with evidence of Hamas’ exploitation of the civilian population for terrorist activity across the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military found a UAV launch post, a loaded rifle underneath a child’s bed, along with grenades, cartridges, Hamas uniforms, and many intelligence materials inside the residences of terrorist operatives. Further, soldiers discovered a tunnel shaft near a school, a rocket launcher near a kindergarten, and a training compound near a mosque.

As another wave of home demolitions is planned in other areas in the Gaza Strip, the question remains, whether peace, stability, or further destruction awaits the region.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
24 seconds ago
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Padraig Harrington, a renowned name in the world of professional golf, has been grappling with a major health setback, including a collapsed lung and pneumonia. The 52-year-old Dublin-born golfer initially misdiagnosed his symptoms as a severe flu. However, his condition later revealed to be pleurisy, which further escalated into pneumonia. Despite the daunting health challenges,
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Asia's No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide
1 min ago
Asia's No.1 Chef Unveils His Chiang Mai Dining Guide
Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN's Response
1 min ago
Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN's Response
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
34 seconds ago
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
36 seconds ago
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Sees Significant Advancements and Changes
Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina
46 seconds ago
Rescuers Swept Away During Flood Rescue Operation in North Carolina
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
6 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
6 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
6 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
6 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
6 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
6 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
7 mins
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
7 mins
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
7 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
34 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app