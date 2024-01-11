en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

House Demolition in Gaza: Another Chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
House Demolition in Gaza: Another Chapter in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israeli soldiers, in a recent operation, have demolished a house in Gaza, marking another unsettling event in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This act, executed under the umbrella of an ongoing military campaign, is a practice that has become all too common in Gaza and the West Bank. The Israeli government typically justifies these demolitions as a punitive measure against terrorism, invoking them in response to attacks or as a deterrent against future assaults.

Demolitions and Contentions

The act of house demolitions has drawn significant international criticism, being labeled as collective punishment by Palestinian officials and human rights organizations. The term refers to punitive measures affecting large groups for actions committed by individuals, a practice generally deemed unacceptable under international law. The situation in Gaza remains tense, with clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups occurring frequently.

Impact on Palestinian Population

The destruction of property in these regions adds to the hardships faced by the Palestinian population. The repercussions are not just physical but also emotional and psychological, leading to displacement and loss of shelter, aggravating an already volatile situation. The demolition of thousands of Palestinian homes in the Gaza Strip, as stated by the Israeli army, is done under the premise of these locations being military targets for Hamas, further inflaming the tension.

International Call for Peace

The international community continues to call for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This conflict has been ongoing for decades, punctuated by cycles of violence and temporary ceasefires. With more home demolitions planned in the future, the need for a peaceful resolution is more urgent than ever, as the cycle of violence threatens to perpetuate itself.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 seconds ago
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
In a bold demonstration of commitment towards community health, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) team, the Los Angeles Sparks, have teamed up with the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Watts Health Center to provide free mammograms. This initiative stems from a profound understanding of the significance of early detection in the battle against
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
23 seconds ago
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
24 seconds ago
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
15 seconds ago
Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
15 seconds ago
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
22 seconds ago
Galaxy Digital and Invesco Unveil Bitcoin ETF on Cboe BZX Exchange
Latest Headlines
World News
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
2 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
2 mins
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
2 mins
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
8 mins
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
9 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
11 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
12 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
12 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
13 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
29 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app