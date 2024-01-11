en English
BNN Newsroom

Hong Kong Revives Lunar New Year Parade with International Flair

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
After a five-year hiatus, Hong Kong is set to welcome back its grand Lunar New Year parade on February 10, celebrating the Year of the Dragon. The annual spectacle, which last graced the city’s streets in 2019, was suspended due to socio-political unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic. The parade’s much-anticipated return is expected to attract a crowd of approximately 150,000, with tourists accounting for roughly 30% of attendees.

The International Flavor of the Parade

This year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board aims to transform the parade into a global mega event by incorporating the largest ever contingent of international performance groups. Adding to the charm of local acts, the parade will be adorned by performances from Japan’s Avantgardey, Spain’s Light Dancers, and Germany’s Universe of Lights. The blend of international and local performances is sure to captivate the audience, promising an unforgettable experience.

Parade Route and Festivities

The parade will maintain its traditional route, traversing the prominent streets of Hong Kong, and culminating at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers. In addition to the parade, a series of festivities surrounding the Chinese New Year and an exhibition of parade floats are planned for two weeks post-event.

Managing Crowd Control

Despite recent travel trends indicating a decrease in visitor numbers and an increase in outbound travel by Hongkongers, the Tourism Board remains confident in the parade’s allure. In preparation for the event, the board is coordinating with government departments to ensure effective crowd control, learning from past challenges experienced during the New Year’s Eve countdown.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

