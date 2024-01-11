Hong Kong Productivity Council Champions New Industrialization; China to Launch Industry Development Plan in 2024

In an exclusive interview, Sunny Tan, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), conveyed the organization’s commitment to propel new industrialization in Hong Kong. The HKPC’s dedication is aligned towards fostering high-tech industries, including microelectronics, artificial intelligence (AI), and life sciences.

HKPC’s Embrace of Innovation

Simultaneously, the council aims to support the growth of traditional industries, but with a high-value twist. This commitment was expressed in Tan’s welcoming remarks at the ‘Hong Kong Got Industries: Strategic Alliance Showcase’ event, which took place on January 8, 2024. The HKPC’s approach is not just about embracing innovation, but about creating an ecosystem where conventional and advanced industries can thrive side by side.

China’s Future Industry Development Action Plan

Parallel to the HKPC’s initiatives, China has unveiled plans to introduce a future industry development action plan in 2024. This plan will emphasize the advancement of cutting-edge industries, including humanoid robotics. The country is also set to ramp up efforts to cultivate emerging industries and industries of the future, signifying a nationwide focus on industrial evolution.

Hong Kong’s Financial Resurgence

On another note, Hong Kong’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) market is predicted to bounce back in 2024. This recovery is expected to aid the city in reclaiming its top position as a global financial hub. This resurgence of the IPO market, coupled with the new industrialization commitment, may signify a bright future for Hong Kong’s economy.