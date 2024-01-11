en English
BNN Newsroom

Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features

In a fresh development that will enthuse gamers worldwide, the stealth-action classic, Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal is set to grace the Nintendo Switch on January 25, 2024. Already enjoying a presence on iOS and Android platforms, the game’s expansion to the Switch platform marks a significant milestone. This adaptation of the beloved classic has been revamped with updated control options and gameplay features tailored for the contemporary gaming audience.

Modern Updates to a Classic Game

Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal is more than just a direct port of the original. The game has been enriched with a slew of quality-of-life improvements, all of which have been borrowed from subsequent editions in the series. The new features include the Instinct Mode, a minimap, and trespass alerts. These additions aim to enhance the gaming experience while maintaining the charm and intrigue that have made the Hitman series a fan favourite for years.

A Fresh Gaming Experience

Gamers get to explore the mysterious world of the iconic character, Agent 47, navigating through a series of 12 replayable sandbox missions. This setup ensures a fresh experience with every playthrough, appealing to both die-hard fans of the series and new players who are just discovering the thrill of stepping into Agent 47’s polished shoes. The missions are meticulously crafted, offering players a rich, immersive experience filled with potential and replayability.

Availability and Pricing

The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch for $29.99 USD. In a bid to build anticipation and reward eager gamers, pre-orders are currently up for grabs with a 16% discount. This offer presents a great opportunity for players to secure their copy of Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal at a reduced price ahead of its official release.

As Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal gears up for its Nintendo Switch debut, players can look forward to a unique blend of classic gameplay and modern enhancements. The stage is set for Agent 47 to make his mark on yet another platform.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

