Zimbabwe Honors Liberation War Heroes: A Tribute to Cde Samuel Walker Mutimba and Cde Dennis Zinguwo

At the Manicaland Provincial Heroes Acre, Zimbabwe recently paid tribute to the memory of two liberation war heroes, Cde Samuel Walker Mutimba and Cde Dennis Zinguwo (Bob Masango), honoring their significant contributions to the country’s independence and subsequent development. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, represented by Advocate Misheck Mugadza, the Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, delivered an emotional eulogy.

Unwavering Dedication and Patriotism

The President acknowledged the deep loss and the lasting legacy left by both heroes. Their dedication and patriotism towards Zimbabwe were unwavering. Born on February 11, 1936, Cde Mutimba was a distinguished educator and academic who significantly contributed to the creation of ZINTECH under the Ministry of Higher Education. After pursuing higher education at the University of Leeds, he became involved with freedom fighters during his tenure as a school head.

Defying Barriers and Serving the Nation

Cde Zinguwo, born on February 3, 1953, confronted educational obstacles imposed by the colonial system, but this did not deter him. In 1975, he joined the liberation struggle, receiving military training in Tanzania. He served as a medic during the struggle, dedicating his life to Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and independence. After the war, he worked for the Mutare City Council and later retired into farming.

Sons of the Soil

President Mnangagwa’s condolences extended to the families of the late heroes, highlighting their roles as ‘sons of the soil’ and servants of the people. The burial of these national figures marks a poignant moment of remembrance and reflection on Zimbabwe’s history of fighting for independence and the individuals who played pivotal roles in that journey.