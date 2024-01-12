Zanzibar Commemorates 60th Anniversary of its Revolution in Grandeur

Marking a historic milestone, the 60th anniversary of Zanzibar’s revolution was commemorated on January 12 at the New Amani Complex. This celebration reverberated with the echoes of the pivotal event that took place on January 12, 1964, when local African revolutionaries overthrew the Sultan of Zanzibar and his predominantly Arab government. A powerful reminder of this transformation, the event in Zanzibar, Tanzania turned into a congregation of prominent leaders, both national and international.

Prominent Leaders Gracing the Event

Among the attendees were Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President Philip Mpango, and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa. International presence was marked by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and Burundian Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca.

Highlights of the Celebration

The commemoration was adorned with parades by the armed forces, special performances, and military displays. A unique touch was added by the participation of individuals born on January 12, who joined the celebration by releasing balloons and pigeons, symbolizing harmony and peace.

Conclusion of a Month-Long Series of Activities

The event marked the conclusion of a month-long series of activities, which had kicked off three weeks prior with nationwide environmental cleaning and the launch of projects. The leaders also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various social and economic projects, indicating a promising future for the region.