Weymouth’s Buxton Society Celebrates Anti-Slavery Champion Sir Thomas Fowell Buxton with Annual Meeting

Marking a significant moment in the continuous effort to honor champions of human rights, the Thomas Fowell Buxton Society is set to conduct its Annual General Meeting this month. Sir Thomas Fowell Buxton, a noteworthy figure in the movement against slavery, served as the MP for Weymouth and Melcombe Regis from 1818 to 1837, and his legacy is the focal point of the society's gathering.

Legacy and Leadership

Sir Thomas Fowell Buxton's commitment to social reform and the abolition of slavery throughout the British Empire has cemented his place in history. Succeeding William Wilberforce in the monumental task, Buxton's efforts were pivotal in the fight against the inhumane economic system of slavery. The society named in his honor seeks not only to commemorate his achievements but also to educate and inspire current and future generations about the importance of social justice.

Event Highlights

The Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, from 2pm to 4pm at St Aldhelms Centre in Weymouth, promises a blend of formal proceedings and engaging presentations. The Mayor of Weymouth, Cllr Kate Wheller, will preside over the event, ensuring a distinguished atmosphere. Following the trustee's report, attendees will be treated to a talk by Joyce Fannon titled "Buxton's letters, mail coaches, and Buxton's coaching journeys," offering a glimpse into the historical communication methods and travel experiences of Sir Thomas, including his adventurous journey through the Alps in 1839.

Community Engagement and Education

The society extends an open invitation to the public, encouraging community participation and engagement with the rich history of the fight against slavery. Through events like these, the Thomas Fowell Buxton Society fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the past, highlighting the enduring relevance of the fight for human rights and social justice.

As the Thomas Fowell Buxton Society prepares for its annual gathering, the event stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Sir Thomas Fowell Buxton and the ongoing commitment to recognizing and celebrating figures who have fought valiantly for human dignity and freedom. This annual meeting not only serves as a moment of remembrance but also as an opportunity for learning and inspiration, underscoring the continued importance of such historical figures in today’s society.