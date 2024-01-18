en English
Warner Bros Discovery’s ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’ Set to Enlighten the World

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Warner Bros Discovery's 'Secrets of the Buddha Relics' Set to Enlighten the World

A new chapter in the spiritual and cultural narrative unfolds as Warner Bros Discovery announces the release of the third instalment of the ‘Secrets’ franchise, ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’. Scheduled to premiere on discovery+ on 22 January 2024, and on Discovery Channel on 26 February 2024, the documentary is a creation of Neeraj Pandey, narrated by distinguished actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Unearthing Spiritual Narratives

Immersing viewers into the enigmatic world of Gautama Buddha’s relics, the documentary provides a comprehensive understanding of their historical and cultural significance. It delves into the legends surrounding the final days of Gautama Buddha, making sense of the role relics play in modern Buddhism. The series is a profound exploration into the origins, significance, and global spread of these relics, contributing to the understanding of Buddhism as the fourth-largest religion worldwide.

Blending History and Mythology

The documentary combines historical data with mythological elements, offering an intricate blend of facts and narratives. Through the lens of a panel of experts, including scholars, historians, and archaeologists, it uncovers the many nuances associated with Buddha relics. It’s a testament to the creators’ commitment to delivering captivating storytelling and creative treatment to a topic of such magnitude.

Continuing the ‘Secrets’ Legacy

The ‘Secrets’ franchise has experienced significant success in the past, warranting the continued exploration of spiritual and cultural narratives. The collaboration with storytellers like Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee has enhanced the franchise’s reputation, leading to an expected impactful reception of ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’ by the audience. As Warner Bros Discovery ventures into this new narrative, the anticipation surrounding the documentary is palpable.

History
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

