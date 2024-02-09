Wando High School Class of '74: A Golden Anniversary Reunion to Remember

In a heartwarming testament to the enduring bonds of youth and the power of shared history, the Class of '74 from Wando High School is gearing up for a milestone reunion. As the golden anniversary of their graduation approaches, these trailblazing alumni are set to converge on the hallowed grounds of Freed-Hardeman University from June 12-14, 2024.

A Journey Through Time

The Wando High Class of '74 holds a unique place in the annals of Mount Pleasant's educational history. These students were the first to graduate from the newly established Wando High after attending Moultrie Junior High and High School. In the wake of Moultrie High's closure, students from Laing High School, a segregated institution, were integrated into Moultrie High.

Laing High, which operated from 1953 to 1970, served as a beacon of hope and resilience for African American students during a tumultuous era. Following its closure, it was transformed into Laing Middle School, continuing its legacy as a crucial pillar of education in the community.

Rekindling Bonds and Reviving Memories

The upcoming reunion is not just a celebration of academic achievement; it's an ode to the indomitable spirit of camaraderie and unity that defined the Wando High Class of '74. As they prepare to walk down memory lane, these alumni are eager to reconnect with old friends, share stories, and pay homage to the institution that played a pivotal role in shaping their lives.

The organizing committee, led by several dedicated alumni, is working tirelessly to ensure that the reunion is an unforgettable experience. They are reaching out to every member of the Class of '74, inviting them to join in the festivities and relive the cherished memories of their formative years.

A Call to Action

As the countdown to the reunion begins, the committee is urging all 1974 graduates to get in touch. If you were part of this historic class, or know someone who was, please reach out to the organizers at Wando74Reunion@gmail.com. This is your chance to be part of a momentous occasion, to reconnect with your past, and to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Wando High School Class of '74.

As the sun sets on the horizon of their golden anniversary, the Wando High Class of '74 stands on the precipice of an unforgettable journey. They are preparing to embark on a nostalgic trip back in time, to relive the laughter, the tears, and the triumphs that have come to define their shared history. And as they gather under the warm embrace of Freed-Hardeman University, they will once again prove that the bonds forged in youth can stand the test of time.