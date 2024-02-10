Voodoo Macbeth: A Beacon of Hope and Change in the Federal Theater Project

In an era of political unrest and social upheaval, the Federal Theater Project emerged as a beacon of hope and change. Established in 1935 as part of the New Deal, this initiative aimed to bring accessible and affordable theater to the masses, providing employment for thousands of artists and offering a platform for groundbreaking productions that challenged the status quo. On February 12, 2023, the virtual book talk 'Voodoo Macbeth' will delve into one such production, directed by the legendary Orson Welles and featuring an all-Black cast.

A Stage for Social Justice

The Federal Theater Project was the brainchild of Hallie Flanagan, a visionary theater director and educator who saw the potential of the stage as a catalyst for social change. Under her leadership, the project produced hundreds of plays in venues across the country, from small town halls to grand city theaters. Among these productions was 'Voodoo Macbeth,' which premiered in 1936 at the Lafayette Theatre in Harlem.

Set in Haiti with an all-Black cast, 'Voodoo Macbeth' was a bold reimagining of Shakespeare's classic tragedy. Its director, Orson Welles, was just 20 years old at the time, but he already had a reputation for pushing boundaries and defying expectations. With its innovative staging, powerful performances, and timely themes of ambition, power, and corruption, 'Voodoo Macbeth' captivated audiences and critics alike.

Two Bronx Residents Play Their Part

Among the cast of 'Voodoo Macbeth' were two residents of the Allerton Coops in The Bronx: Canada Lee and Jack Carter. Both men were accomplished actors who had honed their craft on the stages of the Federal Theater Project. Lee, who played the title role, would go on to become a celebrated performer and civil rights activist, while Carter enjoyed a successful career in film and television.

Their involvement in 'Voodoo Macbeth' and the Federal Theater Project was not only a testament to their talent but also a reflection of the project's commitment to diversity and inclusion. At a time when racial segregation was still prevalent in many aspects of American life, the Federal Theater Project offered a space where artists of all backgrounds could come together and create powerful, thought-provoking work.

Echoes of the Past in the Present

As we look back on the legacy of the Federal Theater Project and 'Voodoo Macbeth,' it is impossible not to draw parallels with the ongoing discussions around social justice, representation, and the role of the arts in society today. The fight against fascism and discrimination that Flanagan, Welles, Lee, and Carter waged through their work resonates powerfully in our current cultural landscape.

In revisiting the story of 'Voodoo Macbeth' and the Federal Theater Project, we are reminded of the transformative power of theater and the importance of supporting artists who dare to challenge the status quo. As we continue to grapple with the complex issues of our time, let us take inspiration from these trailblazers who used the stage as a platform for change and a beacon of hope in dark times.

The virtual book talk 'Voodoo Macbeth' on February 12, 2023, offers an opportunity to delve deeper into this remarkable production and its enduring impact. By exploring the stories of Flanagan, Welles, Lee, and Carter, we can gain new insights into the power of theater to shape our world and inspire us to create a more just and equitable future.

In revisiting the Federal Theater Project and 'Voodoo Macbeth,' the upcoming virtual book talk shines a light on the enduring power of theater to challenge social norms and inspire change. The production's themes of ambition, power, and corruption continue to resonate today, as discussions around social justice and representation in the arts remain at the forefront of public discourse. By learning from the past, we can better understand our present and work towards a more inclusive and equitable future.