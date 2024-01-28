Villa Guardamangia: The Crown's Malta Home Set for Five-Year Restoration

Villa Guardamangia, the erstwhile residence of the then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Malta, has been thrust into the spotlight following its portrayal in the final season of popular Netflix series, 'The Crown'. However, the process of restoring this historical edifice to its former glory is a long and arduous journey, set to continue for at least another five years, according to Kenneth Gambin, COO of Heritage Malta.

Extensive Preliminary Work Underway

Despite the property appearing much the same as it did five years ago when it was acquired by the government, significant strides have been made in its restoration. This initial groundwork has paved the way for the application for much-needed EU funding to support the expansive renovation project.

Damage and Discoveries: A Costly Restoration

During the process, unforeseen damage and historical discoveries have come to light, pushing the estimated cost of the project to a staggering 10 million euros. Critical structural issues have been addressed, and preparations for further restoration are in full swing, including the demolition of sections of adjacent properties to ensure the villa maintains its historical context.

Historical Research Guides Restoration

Historical research has been a cornerstone of the process, with teams delving deep into the property's past to guide its restoration. The aim is to primarily reflect the villa's state in the mid-20th century but also to honor its broader history. This has involved tasks such as uncovering and restoring hidden wall paintings and sourcing furniture that aligns with the period.