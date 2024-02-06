Victorian Photo Albums Unearth Missing History of Charles Darwin's Birthplace

In a remarkable feat of historical rediscovery, a trove of previously unseen photo albums from the late Victorian period has come to light, unveiling a vivid visual narrative of Darwin House, the boyhood home of Charles Darwin. These albums, untouched in recent memory, reside within the Corbet family archive at Shropshire Archives in Shrewsbury. The treasure hunt was led by John K Hughes, the project officer spearheading the reimagining of Darwin House.

The Corbet Family's Connection to Darwin House

The Corbet family's ties to Darwin House trace back to the marriage of Kathleen Phillips to Hugh Dryden Corbet in 1903. Kathleen's father, John Spencer Phillips, a prosperous banker and the chairman of Lloyds Bank in 1898, had acquired the Darwin estate in 1884. These photos offer invaluable insights into the history of Darwin House, the original gardens, stables, and greenhouse of the Darwin family, as well as the lifestyle of the time, including horse-riding and carriage driving.

Modifications to Darwin House

During his tenure, John Spencer Phillips brought significant transformations to the property. The changes included the addition of a front porch, extensions to the stable block, and the construction of a billiards room, among other enhancements.

Preservation and Exhibition

The team at Shropshire Archives has digitized these albums to ensure their preservation for future generations. The rediscovered items are now part of an exhibition curated by the organisers of the DarwIN Festival and on display at the Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, backed by Shropshire Council's museums service.

This remarkable discovery of Victorian photo albums has unearthed a missing chapter in the history of Charles Darwin's birthplace, providing a glimpse into the evolution of Darwin House and the lifestyle of the early 1900s. The newfound images not only enrich our understanding of the past but also serve as a bridge to connect future generations with their heritage.