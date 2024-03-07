Valor and Steel Lost: The Plunder of WWII Shipwrecks for Precious Low-Background Steel

In 2017, a civilian search team uncovered the wreck of the USS Indianapolis in the Pacific, marking a significant discovery given its tragic sinking in 1945 with 300 sailors onboard. This event has reignited discussions about the ethical implications and legalities surrounding the salvage of wartime shipwrecks, particularly those sought after for their valuable pre-atomic era low-background steel.

The Quest for Low-Background Steel

Following World War II, steel produced was tainted with radioactive isotopes due to global atomic testing, making pre-war low-background steel extremely valuable. This steel is crucial for manufacturing sensitive scientific and medical instruments. The limited supply of this metal has unfortunately led to the desecration of underwater war graves by illegal salvagers seeking to profit from the steel found in sunken warships.

Legal Battles and Ethical Dilemmas

While salvaging from shipwrecks is a longstanding practice, the extraction of materials from warships and submarines, which are considered war graves, is mired in legal and ethical controversies. Despite existing legislation aimed at protecting these sites, enforcement proves challenging. The theft of steel from such wrecks, including those of the USS Indianapolis and HMAS Perth, highlights the pressing need for international cooperation and stricter legal frameworks to guard against these violations.

The Future of Underwater War Graves

The advancements in salvage technology pose an increasing threat to protected shipwrecks, potentially stripping them of their safeguarded status unless concerted efforts are made. The desecration of these sites not only distorts historical records but also disrespects the memory of those who lost their lives. As the global community grapples with balancing the value of low-background steel against the sanctity of war graves, the future of these underwater memorials hangs in balance.