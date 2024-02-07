Utah Legislature Moves to Honor Notorious Outlaw Butch Cassidy with State Monument

In a move that could further immortalize one of Utah's most notorious figures, the Utah Legislature is progressing a resolution to bestow state monument status on the childhood home of outlaw Butch Cassidy. Aptly named H.C.R. 8, the resolution sailed through the State House of Representatives with a commanding 70-1 vote, and is now up for evaluation by the State Senate.

Advertisment

Preserving the Legacy of Butch Cassidy

The proposed state monument is tucked away near Circleville, Utah. This historical site, where Robert LeRoy Parker - better known as Butch Cassidy - spent his early years, has been meticulously preserved as a museum. It serves as a tangible testament to Cassidy's life and the history of the area, attracting a steady stream of visitors and fans of the infamous outlaw.

Butch Cassidy: From Circleville to Infamy

Advertisment

Born in 1866, Cassidy embarked on his criminal career in Circleville before rising to notoriety as a key member of the Wild Bunch gang. This band of outlaws etched their names into history with a spate of robberies across the mountain west. Following the disbanding of the gang, Cassidy sought refuge in South America. While reports suggest he died in 1908, other claims hint at a 1937 death under an alias. His legend was further amplified by the depiction in the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid".

Impact of State Monument Status

The designation of Cassidy's childhood home as a state monument is more than symbolic. The resolution supports the addition of the site's location on maps, bolstering its visibility and potentially attracting more tourists. The increased footfall could prove a boon for the local economy. Further, the site would fall under county officials' management, ensuring its preservation and maintenance. The initiative enjoys the endorsement of Garfield and Piute counties, landowners, and state officials, signaling its potential positive impact on Utah's historical and cultural landscape.