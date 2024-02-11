Usher to Dazzle at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Grammy-winning artist Usher is poised to illuminate the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The much-anticipated event will unfold between 8-8:30 p.m. ET, following the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Viewers can tune in to CBS or stream the performance on Paramount+ in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR. In a first, Nickelodeon will also broadcast the halftime show, featuring family-friendly elements.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Showdown

Hot off a 100-show Las Vegas residency and the launch of his latest album, 'Coming Home', Usher's appearance at the Super Bowl marks another milestone in his impressive career. During the 13-minute set, the R&B icon will treat fans to a medley of hits, such as 'U Got It Bad' and 'Yeah!'. Rumors are swirling that Ludacris and Lil Jon, Usher's collaborators on 'Yeah!', might join him on stage, as hinted in an Apple Music short film.

The performance will be available to watch in spatial audio on Apple Music, enhancing the listening experience for fans worldwide. Adding to the excitement, whispers of a possible appearance by Taylor Swift have sent fans into a frenzy. The pair previously dueted during Swift's 'Speak Now' tour in 2011, performing 'Yeah!'. TikTok users have been sharing footage of the performance, fueling speculation and anticipation for a potential reunion at the Super Bowl.

Advertisment

A Night of Nostalgia and Innovation

The Super Bowl halftime show has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, with past performances by the likes of Michael Jackson, Prince, and Beyoncé. As Usher takes the stage, he will not only pay homage to these legends but also bring his unique energy and flair to the event. His performance will blend nostalgia and innovation, showcasing both his enduring classics and new material.

This year's Super Bowl also marks the 60th anniversary of Truman Capote's famous Black and White Ball. Mo Rocca, correspondent for 'CBS Sunday Morning', delves into the history of this iconic event, which took place at New York City's Plaza Hotel in 1966. The ball was a celebration of Capote's career and a gathering of the era's most influential figures, including Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow, and Lauren Bacall.

Advertisment

Here Comes the Sun

'Here Comes the Sun' is a weekly segment on 'CBS Sunday Morning' that highlights various people, places, and topics. As Usher prepares to light up the Super Bowl stage, the segment offers a glimpse into the lives of other artists and innovators, reminding us that creativity and inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places.

From the world of sports to the realm of entertainment, 'Here Comes the Sun' shines a light on the human stories behind the headlines. As we eagerly await Usher's Super Bowl performance, it serves as a reminder that the power of music and the arts can bring people together, even in the midst of a high-stakes football game.

As the countdown to the Super Bowl begins, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating Usher's halftime show. With a career spanning over two decades and a catalog of hit songs, the R&B superstar is set to deliver an unforgettable performance. Whether fans are tuning in for the football, the music, or simply to witness a moment of cultural history, Usher's appearance at the Super Bowl promises to be a night to remember.