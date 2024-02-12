US Postal Service Honors Underground Railroad Heroes with New Forever Stamps

The US Postal Service revealed its plan to issue a series of Forever stamps in recognition of ten heroic individuals who played crucial roles in the Underground Railroad, a covert network that facilitated the escape of enslaved people to freedom. This announcement coincides with Black History Month, a time dedicated to honoring the struggles and triumphs of African Americans throughout history.

Unveiling the Underground Railroad Stamps

The highly anticipated event, open to the public, will mark the first day of issue for these special stamps. Attendees are encouraged to register online, ensuring their presence at this monumental occasion. Among the ten individuals to be commemorated are renowned figures such as Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, and William Still, whose contributions to the Underground Railroad are indelibly etched in history.

The Underground Railroad: A Beacon of Hope

Initially a disjointed group of daring freedom seekers and supporters, the Underground Railroad evolved into a more organized system as the number of freedom seekers swelled and efforts to thwart escapes intensified. This intricate network of secret routes and safe houses, established by courageous men and women, enabled thousands of enslaved individuals to find their way to freedom.

Honoring the Unsung Heroes

Harriet Tubman, known as the "Moses of her people," was a conductor on the Underground Railroad, leading hundreds of slaves to freedom. Frederick Douglass, a former slave turned abolitionist, used his powerful oratory skills to advocate for the end of slavery and supported the Underground Railroad's efforts. William Still, often referred to as the "Father of the Underground Railroad," documented the stories of freedom seekers and assisted countless others on their journey to liberty.

These Forever stamps, available for purchase on the US Postal Service's website and local post offices starting next month, serve as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by these unsung heroes. Their stories, woven into the fabric of American history, continue to inspire and resonate today.