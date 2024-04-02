Urgent Preservation Needed for St. Croix's Historic Hams Bluff Lighthouse

On the windswept northwest corner of St. Croix, the Hams Bluff Lighthouse stands as a testament to both the natural beauty and complex history of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Yet, this historic beacon of light is under threat from the ravages of time and weather, sparking a call to action for its preservation.

Historical Significance and Current Deterioration

The Hams Bluff Lighthouse, built between 1913-1915 by the Danish government, has served as a crucial navigational aid in the Caribbean, especially with the opening of the Panama Canal. Its strategic location and architectural uniqueness earned it a place on the United States National Register of Historic Places in 2019. However, despite its recognition and the tales of bravery and freedom associated with the surrounding Maroon Country, the lighthouse has suffered significant damage. Corrosion from saltwater, hurricane impacts, and vandalism have left the structure in dire need of repair, with its stairs becoming wobbly and the door removed and never replaced.

Community Efforts and the Importance of Preservation

Community members and environmentalists, like Olasee Davis, have been at the forefront of efforts to preserve the Hams Bluff Lighthouse. Davis, who has previously led educational field trips to the site, highlights the lighthouse's role in the island's history, including its connection to the Maroons and its significance during Black History Month and V.I. History Month. There are plans to install informational signage to educate visitors on the site's historical importance. Yet, tangible preservation efforts require more than just community will; they need institutional support and funding.

Looking Towards the Future

The story of the Hams Bluff Lighthouse is more than just a tale of architectural decay; it's a reminder of the need to preserve our historical landmarks for future generations. As efforts continue to save this iconic structure, the broader implications of such preservation work become clear. It's not solely about maintaining a building but about preserving a chapter of history that speaks to the resilience, struggle, and freedom of a people. The call to action is clear: it's time to move beyond talk and take definitive steps to repair and preserve the Hams Bluff Lighthouse, a beacon of history and culture in the U.S. Virgin Islands.