Unveiling the 'From Brown to Broward' Exhibit: Honoring W. George Allen's Civil Rights Legacy

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - On February 16, 2024, the TJ Reddick Bar Association will unveil the "From Brown to Broward" exhibit, a tribute to the legacy of attorney W. George Allen, the first African American graduate of the University of Florida College of Law in 1962. The exhibit will be on display throughout February at the Old Dillard Museum, highlighting Allen's significant contributions to civil rights and education.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Segregation

As the first African American graduate of the University of Florida College of Law, W. George Allen paved the way for generations of minority students. His unwavering dedication to civil rights and education led to the desegregation of Broward County public schools, a monumental achievement that continues to resonate today.

In 1970, Allen filed a historic lawsuit challenging the dual system of segregated schools, arguing that it violated the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause. This legal victory secured equal educational opportunities for all students in the county, a testament to Allen's tireless advocacy for diversity, dignity, and civil rights.

From Brown to Broward: A Journey Through Time

"From Brown to Broward" invites visitors to embark on a journey through Allen's life, showcasing his activism, achievements, and lasting impact on civil rights. The exhibit features key information about Allen's role in the Brown v. Board of Education case, as well as statistical data detailing the progress made in education since the ruling.

By providing a comprehensive narrative of Allen's legacy, the exhibit aims to educate the public about the essential role he played in advancing civil rights. Through a thoughtful curation of artifacts, photographs, and personal anecdotes, "From Brown to Broward" offers an immersive and enlightening experience for visitors of all ages.

Honoring a Legacy: The Community Foundation of Broward and the CFB Allen Family Community Impact and Scholarship Fund

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Broward and the CFB Allen Family Community Impact and Scholarship Fund, the "From Brown to Broward" exhibit stands as a tribute to Allen's enduring legacy. The event serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and the importance of honoring those who have devoted their lives to the pursuit of justice.

By supporting initiatives like the "From Brown to Broward" exhibit, the Community Foundation of Broward and the CFB Allen Family Community Impact and Scholarship Fund continue to uphold W. George Allen's vision of a more equitable world. Through their commitment to education, diversity, and civil rights, they ensure that Allen's legacy will continue to inspire and empower future generations.

As February 16, 2024, approaches, anticipation builds for the opening of "From Brown to Broward." This exhibit not only honors the achievements of a civil rights pioneer but also serves as a powerful reminder of the progress that has been made and the work that still lies ahead. For more information about the event and to RSVP, please visit the TJ Reddick Bar Association's website.