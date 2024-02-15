Unveiling History: The Rare Savernake Wheel Celtic Gold Coin Unearthed in Wiltshire

In the expansive fields of Wiltshire, a discovery that whispers tales from over two millennia ago brought historians and collectors alike to a standstill. A rare Celtic gold coin, known as the Savernake Wheel, was unearthed by metal detectorists, casting light on the lives of those who walked these lands before us. This coin, not just a piece of metal, but a fragment of history, sold for a staggering £4,400 at RWB Auctions in Swindon, doubling its guide price and proving that the past is still very much alive in our present.

Advertisment

The Discovery That Echoed Through Time

Imagine walking through a field, metal detector in hand, and stumbling upon a treasure that had lain dormant for over 2,000 years. This was the reality for a pair of metal detectorists in Wiltshire, who discovered one of the only seven known Savernake Wheel coins. Weighing just 1.22g and measuring a mere 1cm in diameter, this coin might be small in size, but its significance is monumental. Minted by a small tribe in the Savernake Forest, this coin's journey through time to the present day is nothing short of miraculous.

A Symbol of Celtic Artistry and Economy

Advertisment

The Savernake Wheel coin is a testament to the intricate artistry and sophisticated economy of the Celtic tribes that once inhabited Britain. The fact that this coin, despite its age and rarity, has been so well-preserved, allows us a glimpse into a time when these small tribes thrived. It's believed that this particular coin might not have traveled more than 10 miles from its place of minting in the Savernake Forest, signifying a localized economy that thrived in isolation. Its design, craftsmanship, and symbolism provide invaluable insights into the cultural and economic practices of its time.

From Earth to Exhibition

The fate of this remarkable find is as heartwarming as its discovery. Purchased by a local buyer for £4,400, a sum well above its guide price of £2,000 to £2,500, the Savernake Wheel coin is destined to be donated to a Wiltshire museum. Here, it will not only be preserved for future generations but will also serve as a beacon of local history and pride. This gesture ensures that the coin remains within the community, enriching the local heritage and providing an enduring link to the past.

In a world that is constantly looking forward, the discovery and subsequent sale of the Savernake Wheel coin remind us of the importance of looking back. It's a tangible connection to those who came before us, providing a unique insight into their lives, economies, and artistic expressions. As this coin takes its place in a Wiltshire museum, it stands as a testament to the enduring fascination with human history and the unbreakable bonds that link us to our ancestors. The Savernake Wheel, small in size but immeasurable in value, continues to spin tales of a time long gone but never forgotten.