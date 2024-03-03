Unveiling History: Mukund Padmanabhan's Exploration of 1942's Japanese Non-Invasion Panic in New Book

At the heart of a recent event in Bengaluru, former editor of The Hindu, Mukund Padmanabhan, and veteran journalist Karan Thapar delved into a lesser-known chapter of Indian history, marked by fear and anticipation of a catastrophe that never materialized. "The Great Flap of 1942: How the Raj Panicked over a Japanese Non-invasion," Padmanabhan's debut book, sheds light on a period of intense anxiety and its profound impact on the city of Madras, unveiling the complexities of historical memory and record-keeping.

The Genesis of Fear

During a conversation with Karan Thapar, Padmanabhan highlighted the origin of the term 'Flap,' used informally by British bureaucrats to describe the widespread panic over a potential Japanese invasion between 1941 and 1942. This fear led to drastic measures, including the tragic massacre of zoo animals deemed dangerous in the event of an invasion. Madras, in particular, experienced a mass exodus, with nearly 87.5% of its residents fleeing, following an official advisory.

Anecdotes and Historical Amnesia

The discussion further explored the emotional and societal aftermath of the non-event, touching upon the role of rumors and British paranoia during the period. Padmanabhan lamented the lack of detailed record-keeping and the reliance on anecdotal accounts to piece together this historical episode. He emphasized the significance of preserving personal narratives to fill the gaps left by official records, sharing insights from his mother's memories of the Flap.

Revisiting the Past, Looking to the Future

The event not only served as a platform to revisit a nearly forgotten chapter of Indian history but also sparked a conversation on the importance of documenting and analyzing non-events. Padmanabhan's reflections on the potential invasion and its societal repercussions prompt a reevaluation of how history is recorded and remembered, urging a deeper understanding of the impact of fear on collective behavior and decision-making.