Untold Stories: The History of Black Cowboys and the Impact of AI on Journalism

As a young Black woman growing up in the United States, my love for Westerns was often met with surprise. When I expressed my interest to a film agent, they asked me, "But aren't Westerns just for white people?" This question fueled my curiosity about the history of Black cowboys in traditional Westerns. The answer, I discovered, was a resounding no.

A History of Lack of Representation

The history of Black cowboys in the American West is a rich and complex one, yet it remains largely untold in traditional Westerns. After the Civil War, many former slaves headed West seeking opportunities for independence and self-reliance. Historians estimate that 20-to-25 percent of cowboys in the American West were Black, including the Buffalo Soldiers who served in the U.S. Army.

Despite their significant presence in the West, Black characters were largely absent from early Western TV shows and films. With the exception of Sidney Poitier's and Harry Belafonte's 'Buck and The Preacher' and the musical Western 'Harlem on The Prairie', Black cowboys were rarely depicted on screen.

Charley Packhurst: A Forgotten Hero

One such figure who has been erased from the history of the Wild West is Charley Packhurst. A gender-nonconforming and possibly transmasculine individual, Charley was a famous stagecoach driver in California in the 1800s. Despite their significant contributions to the region, Charley's story remains largely unknown.

Charley was not alone. Many Black cowboys played crucial roles in shaping the history of the Southwest United States, specifically in Las Vegas. Yet, their stories have been overshadowed by the dominant narrative of the Wild West as a white frontier.

Bass Reeves: The Real Lone Ranger?

Another example of a Black cowboy who deserves recognition is Bass Reeves. A lawman in Oklahoma, Bass is credited with over 3,000 arrests and is considered the basis for 'The Lone Ranger' radio show and TV series. Despite his remarkable achievements, Bass's story has been largely forgotten.

The lack of representation of Black cowboys in traditional Westerns perpetuates a historical inaccuracy that has been perpetuated by Hollywood. By excluding the stories of Black cowboys, we are denying a significant part of American history.

As we continue to reexamine the past and strive for a more inclusive future, it is important to recognize the contributions of Black cowboys in the American West. Their stories are a reminder of the resilience, determination, and courage that shaped the history of this country.

The blurring lines between technology and humanity continue to shape our world in profound ways. In the realm of journalism, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is transforming how news is gathered, analyzed, and presented.

In this article, we will explore the impact of AI and ML on journalism, highlighting the opportunities and challenges it presents. From automated news gathering to personalized news delivery, the use of AI and ML is reshaping the journalism landscape.

Automated News Gathering

One of the most significant impacts of AI and ML on journalism is the automation of news gathering. Using natural language processing (NLP) algorithms, machines can now analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns, trends, and insights that would be difficult for humans to detect.

For example, The Associated Press uses an AI system called Wordsmith to generate news stories on financial earnings reports. By analyzing data from earnings reports, Wordsmith can generate news stories in a matter of minutes, freeing up journalists to focus on more in-depth reporting.

Personalized News Delivery

AI and ML are also being used to personalize news delivery. By analyzing user data, news organizations can tailor content to individual preferences and interests. This not only improves user engagement but also helps news organizations better understand their audience.

For example, the news aggregator SmartNews uses AI algorithms to analyze user behavior and deliver personalized news stories. By analyzing factors such as reading history, location, and time of day, SmartNews can deliver a curated selection of news stories that are most relevant to each user.

Ethical Considerations

While the use of AI and ML in journalism presents many opportunities, it also raises ethical considerations. One concern is the potential for bias in automated news gathering and personalized news delivery.

For example, if an AI system is trained on biased data, it may perpetuate existing biases in news coverage. Similarly, if news organizations only deliver content that aligns with user preferences, it may create echo chambers and limit exposure to diverse perspectives.

To address these concerns, news organizations must prioritize transparency and accountability in their use of AI and ML. This includes conducting regular audits of algorithms, disclosing the use of AI in news content, and providing mechanisms for users to provide feedback and report biases.

Despite these challenges, the use of AI and ML in journalism holds tremendous potential. By automating routine tasks, journalists can focus on more in-depth reporting and analysis. By delivering personalized news content, news organizations can improve engagement and better understand their audience.

As we continue to explore the possibilities of AI and ML in journalism, it is important to approach this technology with a critical and ethical lens. Only then can we ensure that the use of AI and ML in journalism serves to enhance the quality and integrity of the news.