Unseen Victims: Recognizing the Romani People in Holocaust Commemoration

The United Nations' designation of January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day underscores the gravity of an event that saw the extermination of a third of the Jewish population, among other minority groups. However, a crucial aspect often overlooked is the explicit definition of the Holocaust, which leaves out the Romani people, who endured similar suffering.

The Shared Experiences of Jews and Roma

The book 'Rain of Ash' (2023) provides a poignant portrayal of the intertwined destinies of Jews and Roma during the Holocaust. It narrates the story of a Jewish escapee from Chelmno, who bore witness to the gruesome slaughtering of both Jews and Romani. Despite the shared horrors, the public consciousness remains largely ignorant of the Romani Holocaust, with their history remaining conspicuously absent from most textbooks.

Seeking Recognition Through Storytelling

Romani activists are turning to the powerful narratives of Jewish genocide as a blueprint for gaining recognition. The Nazis decimated nearly three-quarters of Austria's pre-war Romani population, with total victim estimates ranging from 120,000 to over half a million. Despite their diversity in religion, language, and lifestyle, the Romani people were persecuted as a homogeneous entity labeled 'Gypsies'.

The Struggle for Recognition Continues

Post-World War II, the marginalization and overpolicing of Roma persisted, impeding their acknowledgment of the genocide. However, the international Romani civil rights movement, burgeoning since the 1970s, continues its fight for recognition and justice. Jewish and Romani activists are joining forces to document history and counter antisemitism and anti-Roma sentiment, with Jewish institutions increasingly throwing their weight behind the preservation of Romani history.