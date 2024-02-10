Unraveling the Mughals' Enduring Influence on Indian Culture

Historians Swapna Liddle and Alka Pande captivated the audience at the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival with their discourse on the Mughal era's enduring influence on Indian culture. The session, titled 'The Mughals and Us', took place on February 10, 2024, delving into the beauty of Mughal marvels and their relevance in contemporary India.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Cultures

Liddle and Pande challenged the common perception of the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughal Empire as simply 'Islamic dynasties'. Instead, they highlighted the assimilation of various cultural factors that contributed to the rich tapestry of Mughal art and architecture.

Mughal architecture, in particular, was noted for its ability to adapt to pre-existing styles. This hybridity is evident in the fusion of Persian influences and local Indian styles, resulting in the lavish use of gold and intricate designs that have come to define Mughal art.

Advertisment

One such example is the Pahari School of Miniature Paintings, which began during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. This school consists of works from various princely states, including Kangra and Guler, which developed unique styles under the patronage of local rulers.

The Lasting Impression of Mughal Art

The influence of the Mughals can still be seen today in various aspects of Indian culture, including food and clothing. The advent of Usta Kala in Bikaner and Meenakari, a craft heavily reliant on gold, marked the beginning of gold's use in Indian textiles.

Advertisment

This gave rise to exquisite crafts like Brocades and Zardozi. The substantial spending on monuments and art during Shah Jahan's reign strained the Mughal treasury, leading to the spread of Mughal artistic influences in regions like Ahmednagar, Bijapur, Golconda, Hyderabad, and Thanjavur.

The Mughal Legacy

The Deccani School of Miniature Painting, paralleling the Mughal School, emerged around 1560 AD. The paintings often depict Hindu themes and use natural colors extracted from minerals and plants found in the Kangra valley. Gold dust and natural poison were also used to enhance the paintings.

Advertisment

The Basohli School, the first Pahari School, was patronized by Rajah Kripal Pal, who encouraged artists to create landmark illustrations of the Rasa Manjari series. The Mughal influence is evident in the use of soft colors, stylized landscapes, and the fusion of local and Mughal styles.

As the session concluded, both speakers reiterated that the Mughal Empire serves as a powerful example of the assimilation of Hindu and Islamic traditions. They emphasized that understanding this period's cultural nuances is crucial to appreciate the depth and diversity of Indian heritage.

In an era where divisive narratives often overshadow shared histories, Liddle and Pande's discussion served as a timely reminder of the enduring beauty and relevance of Mughal art and architecture in contemporary India.