en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechoslovakia

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:07 pm EST
Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechoslovakia

The concept that some nations are essentially unfit to survive is not a new one. Rather, it is a recurring theme that has been echoed in the actions and rhetoric of major powers throughout history. The most recent manifestation of this can be seen in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and historical instances in Central and Eastern Europe. Vladimir Putin has dismissed Ukraine as a real country, and similar views have been expressed by China’s ambassador to France regarding nations that gained independence after the Soviet Union’s collapse.

A Historical Perspective

This perspective is not an isolated one. Rather, it is a viewpoint that finds its roots in the past. It echoes events like the Munich Agreement of 1938, where Britain and France, in an attempt to appease Hitler, conceded parts of Czechoslovakia to the dictator. The novel ‘The Good Soldier Švejk’ is often cited as influencing the stereotype of Czech or Slovak passivity, a notion contradicted by their extensive history of military engagement and resistance.

Czechoslovakia’s Historic Resistance

Czechoslovakia’s historic resistance against foreign domination is evident in numerous historical events. These include significant wars against Hungary and Austria, the successful defense against Ottoman invasions, the Hussite Wars led by Jan Žižka, and the Thirty Years’ War sparked by the Defenestration of Prague. More recent history includes the 1848 Prague riots, the Czechoslovak Legion’s role in World War I, and Operation Anthropoid against Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich in World War II, all of which demonstrate the nation’s capacity to fight for their independence.

Challenging the Stereotype of Passivity

The resilience and military accomplishments of these nations challenge the stereotype of passivity and highlight their historical sovereignty. The concept of unfit nations is more a reflection of the ignorance or dismissal of history, rather than a true representation of these countries’ ability to resist and survive. The narrative of passivity could be seen as a tool of manipulation, an attempt to delegitimize and undermine nations in the eyes of the world, thereby making it easier to justify their invasion and domination.

0
Europe History International Relations
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession

By Saboor Bayat

Global Trends Shape European Stock Market: A 2023 Retrospective

By Mahnoor Jehangir

2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Monarch's End: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate after Historic 52-year Reign

By Wojciech Zylm

Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter ...
@Europe · 16 mins
Juventus Edges Out AS Roma in a Thrilling Serie A Encounter ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU

By Salman Akhtar

2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU
Exploring 2024: From Historical Commemorations to Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations

By Geeta Pillai

Exploring 2024: From Historical Commemorations to Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations
Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products
Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
1 min
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
4 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
5 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
5 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
5 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
7 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
7 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
10 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
12 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
14 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
16 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app