Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechoslovakia

The concept that some nations are essentially unfit to survive is not a new one. Rather, it is a recurring theme that has been echoed in the actions and rhetoric of major powers throughout history. The most recent manifestation of this can be seen in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and historical instances in Central and Eastern Europe. Vladimir Putin has dismissed Ukraine as a real country, and similar views have been expressed by China’s ambassador to France regarding nations that gained independence after the Soviet Union’s collapse.

A Historical Perspective

This perspective is not an isolated one. Rather, it is a viewpoint that finds its roots in the past. It echoes events like the Munich Agreement of 1938, where Britain and France, in an attempt to appease Hitler, conceded parts of Czechoslovakia to the dictator. The novel ‘The Good Soldier Švejk’ is often cited as influencing the stereotype of Czech or Slovak passivity, a notion contradicted by their extensive history of military engagement and resistance.

Czechoslovakia’s Historic Resistance

Czechoslovakia’s historic resistance against foreign domination is evident in numerous historical events. These include significant wars against Hungary and Austria, the successful defense against Ottoman invasions, the Hussite Wars led by Jan Žižka, and the Thirty Years’ War sparked by the Defenestration of Prague. More recent history includes the 1848 Prague riots, the Czechoslovak Legion’s role in World War I, and Operation Anthropoid against Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich in World War II, all of which demonstrate the nation’s capacity to fight for their independence.

Challenging the Stereotype of Passivity

The resilience and military accomplishments of these nations challenge the stereotype of passivity and highlight their historical sovereignty. The concept of unfit nations is more a reflection of the ignorance or dismissal of history, rather than a true representation of these countries’ ability to resist and survive. The narrative of passivity could be seen as a tool of manipulation, an attempt to delegitimize and undermine nations in the eyes of the world, thereby making it easier to justify their invasion and domination.