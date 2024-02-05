Unearthing the Truth: Revisiting Denver's 1938 Firefighter Tragedy

In the annals of Denver's firefighting history, the date June 28, 1938, stands out as a grim reminder of the sacrifices made by those in the line of duty. On this day, two firefighters, Captain George Brooks and firefighter James Simpson, lost their lives in a devastating collision between fire trucks from Station 3 and Station 4. The incident, which took place as both units were rushing to a fire at Elitch Gardens, also resulted in a serious injury to Sidney Frelow, a Black firefighter assigned to Station 3. Now, almost a century later, efforts are being made to revisit this tragedy and scrutinize the circumstances surrounding it.

The Unfolding of a Tragic Day

The incident occurred when rigs from Fire Station 3, where Black firefighters including Frelow were assigned, collided with those from Fire Station 4. Neither truck, it appears, could have anticipated the collision. Retired Fire Chief Rod Juniel, Denver's first Black fire chief, along with researchers at the Denver Firefighters Museum, have found that the blame initially laid on Station 3 may have been influenced by racial bias.

Frelow's Unjust Treatment

Frelow sustained serious injuries in the collision but survived. However, despite his survival, he was not permitted to return to even light duty. This treatment, which has been a source of pain for his daughter, Beatrice Griffin, has prompted her to seek justice for her father. Griffin is now on a quest to rectify the historical record that she believes unfairly tarnished the reputation of her father and his fellow firefighters at Station 3.

Revisiting the Past, Correcting the Record

The Denver Fire Department, historians, and researchers are now working in unison to re-examine the incident, honor the sacrifice of these firefighters, and ascertain whether racial bias played a role in the aftermath of the tragedy. The full findings of the research are expected to be made public later this year. It is hoped that these revelations will highlight the courage and dedication of the firefighters from Station 3 and serve as a testament to their legacy of excellence.

Among those anticipating the research findings is Dr. Renée Cousins King, the daughter of a firefighter who served at Station 3 in the 1940s, and other community members who recognize the historical significance and the legacy of excellence that Station 3 represents.