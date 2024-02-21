Unearthing History: The Quest to Honor Black Catholics in Louisville's St. Louis Cemetery

Imagine wandering through the sprawling, 43-acre expanse of St. Louis Cemetery in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood, where nearly 50,000 souls rest beneath ornate sculptures and within family plots that narrate the city's early Catholic prominence. Yet, amidst this commemoration of the past, a deeper, almost forgotten story lies buried: the unmarked graves of Black Catholics, whose lives and contributions were obscured by the shadows of history. This is the story of Deacon Ned Berghausen and Hannah Drake's quest to bring dignity and recognition to these overlooked individuals, revealing the intertwined narratives of Louisville and the Roman Catholic Church with slavery.

Discovering the Forgotten

It was during his routine duties at St. Agnes Church that Deacon Ned Berghausen stumbled upon a profound yet unsettling truth: the presence of unmarked graves in St. Louis Cemetery. Among them was Mary Narcissa Frederick, a former slave 'loaned' to Bishop Benedict Joseph Flaget, resting without a marker in the Rudd family plot. This discovery was not just about identifying forgotten graves; it was about confronting a history where individuals, such as James Rudd, a businessman and politician who owned slaves before emancipation, were memorialized, while those they enslaved were not.

The Mission for Dignity

Driven by both personal and historical connections to slavery, Berghausen, alongside Hannah Drake, co-founder of the (Un)Known Project, embarked on a mission to restore dignity to the 1,630 individuals buried in an overlooked section of the cemetery. Their work transcends mere remembrance, aiming to weave the stories of these Black Catholics back into the fabric of Louisville's and the Roman Catholic Church's historical narrative. It's a journey that has not only uncovered names but has also begun to heal longstanding wounds, providing a platform for acknowledgment and honor.

A Ceremony of Remembrance

The culmination of Berghausen and Drake's efforts was a poignant reading event, held in partnership with the Center for Interfaith Relations, where the names of those buried in unmarked graves were recited. This ceremony wasn't just about vocalizing names; it was a powerful act of reclamation, a statement that these individuals, though forgotten by history, mattered. The resonance of each name, echoing through the cemetery, served as a testament to the enduring spirit of those who, despite being relegated to the margins of society, contributed to the rich tapestry of Louisville's Catholic heritage.

In the heart of Louisville, a narrative long silenced is being resurrected, thanks to the dedication of individuals like Berghausen and Drake. Their work reminds us that history, in its most authentic form, is not just about the well-documented and celebrated. It's also about those who lived in the shadows, whose stories are equally deserving of recognition and honor. As this project continues to unfold, it stands as a beacon of hope, a call to action for communities everywhere to unearth and celebrate the entirety of their histories, no matter how uncomfortable or complex those stories may be.